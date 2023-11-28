Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    From 'deepfake' to 'deadname,' Merriam-Webster dictionary reveals most searched words of 2023

    Among the most sought-after words, 'coronation' witnessed a surge of 15,681% during King Charles III's coronation on May 6. Defined as 'the act or occasion of crowning,' this term experienced a substantial spike owing to the royal event.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Nov 28, 2023, 11:00 AM IST

    Amidst recent controversies surrounding 'deepfake' videos, Merriam-Webster dictionary disclosed the most sought-after words of the year 2023. One prominent term that dominated the searches was 'deepfake', echoing the increasing concern around manipulated content.

    Interestingly, the top looked-up words portrayed a quest for 'authenticity.' Phrases like 'Authentic cuisine,' 'Authentic voice,' 'Authentic self,' and 'Authenticity as artifice' were among the most explored terms. In an interview with a news agency, Peter Sokolowski, the editor disclosed that Merriam-Webster's word of the year for 2023 is “authentic.”

    Beijing Court opens MH370 compensation case, families demand fresh search in Indian Ocean as spotlight back

    Sokolowski highlighted the significance of questioning authenticity, emphasizing its increased value in the current zeitgeist. Analyzing data correlating lookup spikes and world events, he revealed intriguing insights into the year's lexical landscape.

    The term 'deepfake' gained traction notably after implications in a Tesla lawsuit involving Elon Musk. It denotes 'an image or recording convincingly altered and manipulated to misrepresent someone.' A peak in interest followed the appearance of Ryan Reynolds' likeness in an AI-generated fake Tesla ad.

    The term 'implode' surged following the June 18 Titan Submersible incident, defining 'to burst inward.' 'Deadname' spiked in searches due to legislation aimed at LGBTQ rights, representing 'the name given at birth to a transgender person.'

    'Doppelganger,' defined as a 'double' or 'alter ego,' piqued interest after Naomi Klein's book release titled “Doppelganger: A Trip Into the Mirror World.”

    China warns of major respiratory outbreak during winters, National Health Commission on alert

    'Covenant,' describing a 'formal and binding agreement,' garnered attention post a tragic shooting incident at The Covenant School in Nashville.

    The term 'indict,' meaning 'formally accuse of a crime,' gained traction during former President Trump's indictment. 'Dystopian,' linked to imagined societies with suffering or injustice, drew focus amid climate change concerns.

    'Slang term 'Rizz,' denoting romantic appeal or charm, entered the Merriam-Webster dictionary and was among the top searched words.

    The term 'Kibbutz,' describing a communal farm in Israel, surged in searches following a Hamas attack on October 7.

    Last Updated Nov 28, 2023, 11:00 AM IST
