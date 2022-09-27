Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Experiencing 'Quiet firing' at your workplace? Here is how you can handle it 

    Quiet firing has become a rising issue. You can see many people who are facing it in their workplace. This situation can be challenging for you to handle as an employee. Here are a few tips on how you can deal with it.

    First Published Sep 27, 2022, 5:53 PM IST

    The term 'quiet firing' has created much buzz on social media platforms. But what is 'quiet firing'? 

    When your senior intentionally makes you feel underappreciated or underqualified at your job by pushing you to resign. 

    Instead of giving you an honest opinion on your work, if your senior tries to demoralise you, you start feeling burnt out and like giving up on your work. If you think this is happening to you, then read on to find out how you can handle it.

    Have an open conversation: When facing this problem, you should be ready to open up and talk about it to your seniors. If your senior avoid it, this might open up a much-needed communication channel. Be rational, open to listening, and non-argumentative. Taking steps towards it can help you solve your problem.

    Go to higher-ups: Even after talking to your seniors about it and don't see any changes, then try going to the higher people than them. There are chances that even your senior is going through the same thing. But sometimes, bringing the higher-ups can help you in solving the problem. 

    Speak up: it is crucial to speak up during this situation. If you are having difficulty communicating, you should take help from the resource groups that can help you reach out to the proper authority. This will also help you in understand your rights as an employee.

    Build rapport: Connecting with your seniors and co-workers can be challenging if you are a hybrid employee. But knowing you have people who will look out for you can make this process easier. So it is essential to build a rapport with your seniors and co-workers.

    Protocol: you should be familiar with the company's protocol as soon as you join, as you need to be treated fairly. When you face these situations, you can keep the protocol in your head, making it easier for you to convey the message.

