[EXCLUSIVE] Soundarya Sharma's sexy body secret revealed: Actress follows this diet plan

Do you want to be fit but find it difficult? Soundarya Sharma's diet is to the rescue for all those who want to be fit, healthy and achieve their fitness goals. Read to know about her diet and workout plan.

Owing to the pandemic, work from home scenario people are finding it difficult to reduce from the equator. However, that is not the case with actress Soundarya Sharma. She believes in sticking to her fitness regime by following a healthy diet plan.

During an exclusive interview with Asianet News, the actress opened up about the workout and diet regime. She said, "I started gymming as well. I am not a gym person. I am into stretching, running, yoga and acrobats. Diet has to be maintained as 80 per cent is diet and 20 per cent is the workout".

Talking about her diet plan, Soundarya, who is a vegan, said, "It is a balanced diet though I eat everything, but I start my day with nuts, coconut water, garam pani. I take Amla juice in the morning. I call it Amla shot. As the day progresses, I take sunflower seeds, and then I take my breakfast. Since I am a vegan, I take oats with almond or soya milk. Sometimes I take paratha with butter. I take anar, carrot and betroot juice. Sometimes I take it in the day or night before workout. And for lunch I take dal, or one roti. I need to take my source of protein and sabzi. I make variety of oats, moong dal chilla. I am a person who will eat at home and is not somebody who likes to eat very much outside".

Soundarya further said that "I drink black coffee and take it with a piece of chocolate or chavanprash. You have to have something for immunity. Hum log diet etna karte hai so we have to make sure it is filling our stomach and giving us the nutrition we want. Workout ke baad bhuk lagti hai. I saute Soya Bean with other vegetables".

