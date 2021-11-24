  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    [EXCLUSIVE] Soundarya Sharma's sexy body secret revealed: Actress follows this diet plan

    Do you want to be fit but find it difficult? Soundarya Sharma's diet is to the rescue for all those who want to be fit, healthy and achieve their fitness goals. Read to know about her diet and workout plan.

    EXCLUSIVE Soundarya Sharma's sexy body secret revealed: Actress follows this diet plan SCJ
    Author
    Siddhi Chatterjee
    Mumbai, First Published Nov 24, 2021, 12:36 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Owing to the pandemic, work from home scenario people are finding it difficult to reduce from the equator. However, that is not the case with actress Soundarya Sharma. She believes in sticking to her fitness regime by following a healthy diet plan.

    During an exclusive interview with Asianet News, the actress opened up about the workout and diet regime. She said, "I started gymming as well. I am not a gym person. I am into stretching, running, yoga and acrobats. Diet has to be maintained as 80 per cent is diet and 20 per cent is the workout".

    Talking about her diet plan, Soundarya, who is a vegan, said, "It is a balanced diet though I eat everything, but I start my day with nuts, coconut water, garam pani. I take Amla juice in the morning. I call it Amla shot. As the day progresses, I take sunflower seeds, and then I take my breakfast. Since I am a vegan, I take oats with almond or soya milk. Sometimes I take paratha with butter. I take anar, carrot and betroot juice. Sometimes I take it in the day or night before workout. And for lunch I take dal, or one roti. I need to take my source of protein and sabzi. I make variety of oats, moong dal chilla. I am a person who will eat at home and is not somebody who likes to eat very much outside".

    Soundarya further said that "I drink black coffee and take it with a piece of chocolate or chavanprash. You have to have something for immunity. Hum log diet etna karte hai so we have to make sure it is filling our stomach and giving us the nutrition we want. Workout ke baad bhuk lagti hai. I saute Soya Bean with other vegetables".
     

    Last Updated Nov 24, 2021, 12:36 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    One Vulnerable Dot is more than just a book it is a life journey

    'One Vulnerable Dot' is more than just a book; it is a life journey

    Get your face glowing with these 05 facials for beautiful skin in the ongoing wedding season drb

    Get your face glowing with these 05 facials for beautiful skin in the ongoing wedding season

    International Men's Day 2021: Celebrating men and their efforts who brighten up the society

    International Men’s Day 2021: Celebrating men and their efforts who brighten up the society

    Want to know how to pick the right fragrance? Use these handy tips before buying a new perfume drb

    Want to know how to pick the right fragrance? Use these handy tips before buying a new perfume

    Power to Creators - The Decentralization of Art! - vpn

    Power to Creators - The Decentralization of Art!

    Recent Stories

    What is bureaucracy doing? Not closing this matter even if pollution goes down: SC on Delhi air pollution-dnm

    What is bureaucracy doing? Not closing this matter even if pollution goes down: SC on Delhi air pollution

    Huge third wave unlikely, no need for booster dose for now: AIIMS director Dr Randeep Guleria-dnm

    Huge third wave unlikely, no need for booster dose for now: AIIMS director Dr Randeep Guleria

    Delhi Crime actress Shefali Shah reveals she sat at home post playing mother to Akshay Kumar for this reason scj

    Delhi Crime actress Shefali Shah reveals she sat at home post playing mother to Akshay Kumar for this reason

    Coronavirus India's active cases tally lowest in 537 days; 9,283 new COVID-19 cases-dnm

    Coronavirus: India’s active cases tally lowest in 537 days; 9,283 new COVID-19 cases

    Gautam Gambhir receives death threat from 'ISIS Kashmir'

    Gautam Gambhir receives death threat from 'ISIS Kashmir'

    Recent Videos

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 5): Chennaiyin FC beats Hyderabad FC 1-0 (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 5): Chennaiyin FC beats Hyderabad FC 1-0 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru floods: CM assures help to JNCASR as years of research, genetic samples, equipment gets washed away-ycb

    Bengaluru floods: CM assures help to JNCASR as years of research, genetic samples, equipment gets washed away

    Video Icon
    ISL 2021-22, CFC vs HFC: Chennaiyin FC's Bozidar Bandovic, Anirudh Thapa speak on importance of eyeing win in every game (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Chennaiyin FC's Bozidar Bandovic, Anirudh Thapa speak on importance of eyeing win in every game

    Video Icon
    ISL 2021-22: Here's how Juan Ferrando, Des Buckingham reacted to Igor Angulo's brace (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Here's how Juan Ferrando, Des Buckingham reacted to Igor Angulo's brace (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ISL 2021-22, MCFC vs FCG, Match Highlights (Game 4): Mumbai City FC begins title defence with 3-0 win over FC Goa (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 4): Mumbai City FC begins title defence with 3-0 win over FC Goa (WATCH)

    Video Icon