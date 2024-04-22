Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Earth Day 2024: Why do we celebrate this day? Date, theme and 5 ways to prevent our planet

    Earth Day is celebrated to raise awareness about environmental issues and motivate action toward a more sustainable future.

    Earth Day 2024: Why do we celebrate this day? Date, theme and 5 ways to prevent our planet RKK
    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Apr 22, 2024, 7:00 AM IST

    Earth Day is observed every year on April 22 and is an annual event in which the globe comes together to celebrate a day dedicated to environmental protection and raising awareness about the difficulties our planet faces. It's a day to celebrate our planet, raise awareness about the environmental issues we confront, and motivate action toward a more sustainable future.

    Earth Day theme

    This year's Earth Day theme is 'Planet vs. Plastics' which highlights the critical issue of plastic waste and how it hurts the environment. However, Earth Day is about more than simply one concern. It's about realizing how everything in nature is interconnected.

    As for ways to prevent harm to our planet, here are five actions individuals can take:

    Reduce, Reuse, Recycle

    Minimize waste by reducing consumption, reusing items whenever possible, and recycling materials such as paper, plastic, glass, and metal.

    Conserve Energy

    Use energy-efficient appliances, turn off lights when not in use, unplug electronics when they're not in use, and consider alternative energy sources like solar or wind power.

    Also read: 'Kalki 2898 AD': Amitabh Bachchan's new look out, makers share first poster from the science-fiction film

    Conserve Water

    Fix leaks, use water-saving appliances and fixtures, take shorter showers, and avoid letting taps run unnecessarily.

    Earth Day 2024: Why do we celebrate this day? Date, theme and 5 ways to prevent our planet RKK

    Support Sustainable Practices

    Choose products and services from companies that prioritize sustainability, whether it's in agriculture, fashion, transportation, or any other industry.

    Advocate for Change

    Get involved in environmental advocacy and support policies and initiatives that aim to protect the environment, such as promoting renewable energy, protecting natural habitats, and reducing pollution.

    These actions, when practiced collectively, can make a significant difference in preserving the health of our planet for future generations.

    Last Updated Apr 22, 2024, 7:00 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Chocolate peanut butter to blueberry chia, 5 healthy and tasty smoothie recipes for your kids RKK

    Chocolate peanut butter to blueberry chia, 5 healthy and tasty smoothie recipes for your kids

    Mahavir Jayanti 2024 wishes, messages, WhatsApp/Facebook status to share with loved ones RBA

    Mahavir Jayanti 2024 wishes, messages, WhatsApp/Facebook status to share with loved ones

    When is Mahavir Jayanti 2024? Know date, significance, history and more RBA

    When is Mahavir Jayanti 2024? Know date, significance, history and more

    7 effective strategies to protect yourself from extreme heat waves THIS Summer ATG

    7 effective strategies to protect yourself from extreme heat waves THIS Summer

    What's in the name: Can we use 'Meat Masala' in vegetarian dishes? RKK

    What's in the name: Can we use 'Meat Masala' in vegetarian dishes?

    Recent Stories

    cricket IPL 2024: Rahul Tewatia and Sai Kishore lead Gujarat Titans to victory over Punjab Kings osf

    IPL 2024: Rahul Tewatia and Sai Kishore lead Gujarat Titans to victory over Punjab Kings

    cricket Mark Chapman's heroics propel New Zealand to series-levelling victory against Pakistan in 3rd T20I osf

    Mark Chapman's heroics propel New Zealand to series-levelling victory against Pakistan in 3rd T20I

    cricket IPL 2024: Faf du Plessis reacts to Virat Kohli's controversial dismissal: 'It was crazy' osf

    IPL 2024: Faf du Plessis reacts to Virat Kohli's controversial dismissal: 'It was crazy'

    cricket IPL 2024: Shah Rukh Khan's key role in saving Gautam Gambhir from dropping himself from KKR osf

    IPL 2024: Shah Rukh Khan's key role in saving Gautam Gambhir from dropping himself from KKR

    cricket IPL 2024: KKR triumphs in thrilling last-ball finish against RCB at the Eden Gardens osf

    IPL 2024: KKR triumphs in thrilling last-ball finish against RCB at the Eden Gardens

    Recent Videos

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview 'For me it is not VIP, it is EPI -- Every Person is Important'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview! 'For me it is not VIP, it is EPI -- Every Person is Important' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE 'Jis din Modi satisfy ho jayega...' PM Modi's candid insight into his mindset

    EXCLUSIVE! 'Jis din Modi satisfy ho jayega...' PM's candid insight into his mindset (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'Even though I am Prime Minister, I have no right to obstruct the work of Enforcement Directorate'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'Even though I am Prime Minister, I have no right to obstruct the work of ED'

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'Even enemy nations respect diplomats; why can't states honour Governors?' (WATCH)

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'Even enemy nations respect diplomats; why can't states honour Governors?' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi Exclusive Interview: PM Modi's BIG prediction about Rahul Gandhi (WATCH)

    Narendra Modi Exclusive Interview: PM Modi's BIG prediction about Rahul Gandhi (WATCH)

    Video Icon