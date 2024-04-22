Earth Day 2024: Why do we celebrate this day? Date, theme and 5 ways to prevent our planet

Earth Day is celebrated to raise awareness about environmental issues and motivate action toward a more sustainable future.

Earth Day is observed every year on April 22 and is an annual event in which the globe comes together to celebrate a day dedicated to environmental protection and raising awareness about the difficulties our planet faces. It's a day to celebrate our planet, raise awareness about the environmental issues we confront, and motivate action toward a more sustainable future.

Earth Day theme

This year's Earth Day theme is 'Planet vs. Plastics' which highlights the critical issue of plastic waste and how it hurts the environment. However, Earth Day is about more than simply one concern. It's about realizing how everything in nature is interconnected.

As for ways to prevent harm to our planet, here are five actions individuals can take:

Reduce, Reuse, Recycle

Minimize waste by reducing consumption, reusing items whenever possible, and recycling materials such as paper, plastic, glass, and metal.

Conserve Energy

Use energy-efficient appliances, turn off lights when not in use, unplug electronics when they're not in use, and consider alternative energy sources like solar or wind power.

Also read: 'Kalki 2898 AD': Amitabh Bachchan's new look out, makers share first poster from the science-fiction film

Conserve Water

Fix leaks, use water-saving appliances and fixtures, take shorter showers, and avoid letting taps run unnecessarily.

Support Sustainable Practices

Choose products and services from companies that prioritize sustainability, whether it's in agriculture, fashion, transportation, or any other industry.

Advocate for Change

Get involved in environmental advocacy and support policies and initiatives that aim to protect the environment, such as promoting renewable energy, protecting natural habitats, and reducing pollution.

These actions, when practiced collectively, can make a significant difference in preserving the health of our planet for future generations.