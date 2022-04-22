Earth Day 2022: Google doodle shows real time-lapse images to display impact of climate change

Images of the locations can be seen on the Google search engine's homepage for several hours at a time.

Google doodle on Friday marks the annual Earth Day and acknowledges the climate change issues. One of the most critical issues of the present time. Earth Day is observed on April 22 each year to mark the anniversary of the birth of the modern environmental movement in 1970.

Good doodle has created a time-lapse collection of images displaying the impact of climate change across four different locales around Earth.

The doodle's first image is of the glacier retreat at the summit of Mt. Kilimanjaro in Tanzania. The created time-lapse is from December 1986-to 2020 each year.

The following image is of Greenland's Sermersooq, taken each December from 2000 to 2020.

The third image, which appears on the Google homepage, is of the Great Barrier Reef in Australia, displaying the coral bleaching on Lizard Island. The photos are taken every month, starting from March to May 2016.

The last doodle pictures the Elend's Harz forests, Germany, destroyed by bark beetle infestations caused by rising temperatures and severe drought. From 1995 to 2020, the images were taken every December.

Google stated that through the real time-lapse images from Google Earth Timelapse adn other sources, the doodle displays the climate change impact across four locations around one planet. Keep an eye on the homepage throughout the day to see these scenes, which will each be available for several hours at a time.

