Durga Puja in Bengaluru: BARSHA to celebrate 75 years of Indian Independence, with unique Durga Idol and more

This year 2022 , BARSHA Pujo (Puja) will be bigger, grander and open to all (1st -5th Oct). Some unique attractions this year can be seen; read on

Hello to all Bengalis living in Bengaluru. As a Bengali, I am heartbroken that I miss Durga Puja every year as I am unable to return to my hometown. I understand how difficult it is to be outside of West Bengal during Durga Puja, especially if you have to go to work on Puja days.

Anyway, Durga Puja is not only celebrated in West Bengal but also in other areas of India and throughout the world. And in Bengaluru, since the Bengali crowd is enormous, Durga puja is celebrated here as a significant festival.

So, if you live in Bengaluru and are upset like me about spending these puja days in the city, here is some good news for all such people. This year 2022, BARSHA has their Pujo bigger, grander and open to all from 1st -5th October. BARSHA has worked around some unique attractions this year exclusive to our BARSHA Pujo. To be held in a sprawling area of 60,000 sq. ft.

We Asianet Newsable spoke to Rudra Kamal Sinha Roy - General Secretary of BARSHA, about their preparations for Durga Pujo 2022; here's what he said, "After 2 years of scaled-down celebrations due to pandemic, this year we are making it grand. We have lined up several unique events showcasing India's 75th year of Independence. We are excited to provide everyone in Bangalore a great visual treat and event during those 5 days."

Ambar Mitra, the President of BARSHA, also shared his views on the same, "After 2 years of COVID restriction, this year people are excited to celebrate Durga Puja as it used to happen earlier. This year many Bengali associations are doing Puja in Bangalore. Still, I am confident that BARSHA will be a class apart with Theme Puja, Theme Songs, and Cultural Events which will be an exclusive performance by top-notch artists."

Theme: BARSHA will celebrate 75 years of Indian Independence (Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav). It will depict the story of India’s independence, local and national heroes, achievements in the last 75 years, and installations of key miniature monuments of National Interest. Pandal entry to the puja pandal will be through the India Gate and inside the Map of India.

Durga Idol: BARSHA will have the biggest Durga Idol of Bengaluru this year. Yes, you heard it right– Idol will be themed in one of the famous and oldest Durga Puja (100+years) of West Bengal. The idol will be placed in a replica of Vidhana Soudha, measuring about 100 ft wide and 20 feet in height.

Visitors: BARSHA expects to draw a crowd of over 2L+ visitors from all over Bengaluru during these four days. Daily unique footfall is 40,000+. Total 1,50,000- 2,00,000+ across 5 days.

Bhog and Prasadam: BARSHA will serve for three days (Saptami, Ashtami and Maha Navami) during the Puja for free.

Exclusive show: Top Notch External Artist - "FOSSILS" show will happen on Oct 04. Fossils have a cult-like following among Bengalis and rock lovers; this will pull the crowd from all over Bengaluru.

Award: Maitree Bandhan has awarded BARSHA the best pujo in all categories (2021), Bongio Samaj & Eventex with our theme of- “ Where Rural Bengal meets Rural Karnataka” last year.

Food stalls: 30+ food stalls, on-ground installation of various monuments of National Importance, workshops from various states of India, Light and sound shows, 360-degree selfie zones, and many others….

Durga Pujo song: BARSHA has also launched its unique and very own BARSHA Puja Song, the video of which has already become very popular across Bengaluru.