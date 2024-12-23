Do smartwatches cause cancer? If yes, what kind of cancer, and what should we do then?

A groundbreaking study reveals that the bands of many smartwatches contain toxic chemicals known as perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), commonly referred to as "forever chemicals."

Do smartwatches cause cancer? If yes, what kind of cancer, and what should we do then? shk
Author
Shweta Kumari
First Published Dec 23, 2024, 7:30 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 23, 2024, 7:30 AM IST

Your trusted smartwatch, designed to track your well-being, might secretly pose health risks. A groundbreaking study reveals that the bands of many smartwatches contain toxic chemicals known as perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), commonly referred to as "forever chemicals."

PFAS are synthetic compounds widely used in manufacturing products like nonstick cookware, cosmetics, and fabrics. These substances do not degrade in the body or environment, earning their ominous nickname. They’ve been detected in air, water, soil, and even fish worldwide. Research has linked them to a slew of health issues, including fertility problems and certain cancers.

Previous studies have associated these chemicals with birth defects and increased risks of prostate, kidney, and testicular cancers.

Study finds high PFAS levels in expensive bands

The study, published in Environmental Science & Technology Letters, analyzed 22 smartwatch brands, discovering PFAS in 15 of them. Surprisingly, the higher-priced bands—retailing above $30 (£23)—showed higher fluorine levels, a key indicator of PFAS presence. In contrast, bands costing under $15 (£11) exhibited lower concentrations.

According to Daily Mail, Dr. Alyssa Wicks, one of the study’s authors said, “If the consumer wishes to purchase a higher-priced band, we suggest that they read the product descriptions and avoid any that are listed as containing fluoroelastomers.”

Fluoroelastomers, a type of PFAS, are often used in watch bands to maintain color and durability against skin oils. However, their potential health risks remain under scrutiny. Notre Dame researchers conducting the analysis identified PFAS in nearly 68% of the tested bands, with some manufacturers failing to disclose their use.

Approximately 21% of US adults and 35% of Brits—totaling 67 million users—sport smartwatches for an average of 11 hours daily. This prolonged skin contact raises questions about PFAS absorption through the skin. While ingestion and inhalation are the primary exposure routes, dermal absorption is an emerging concern.

A 2022 German study revealed that 1.6% of PFAS applied via sunscreen was absorbed into the skin over 115 days. In a more alarming 2024 study, British researchers found that 58% of PFAS applied to lab-grown skin cells was absorbed. These findings suggest that skin exposure could be a significant pathway for these chemicals to enter the body.

As the Environmental Protection Agency and other organizations strive to understand the health implications of various PFAS, consumers are urged to exercise caution. Dr. Wicks recommends checking product descriptions and avoiding bands containing fluoroelastomers.

Also read: What's the secret to wealth or financial success? 50-yr-long study says it’s not IQ, connections or hard work

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Experts reveal the correct way for storing your eggs & it's NOT in the fridge door shk

Experts reveal the correct way for storing your eggs & it's NOT in the fridge door

Bizarre video shows Oreos withstanding fire, sparks internet curiosity and concern on food safety (WATCH) dmn

Bizarre video shows Oreo cookies withstanding fire, sparks internet curiosity & concern on food safety (WATCH)

Christmas 2024: Know date, history, and significance of the day NTI

Christmas 2024: Know date, history, and significance of the day

Avoid these 5 common skincare mistakes for better skin health NTI

Avoid these 5 common skincare mistakes for better skin health

World Meditation Day 2024: 10 Sadhguru quotes on the importance of Meditation ATG

World Meditation Day 2024: 10 Sadhguru quotes on the importance of Meditation

Recent Stories

Allu Arjun's house vandalism: Six arrested for pelting stone at 'Pushpa 2' actor's home; Read ATG

Allu Arjun's house vandalism: Six arrested for pelting stone at 'Pushpa 2' actor's home; Read

Can homemade juice cause blood sugar spikes in diabetic patients? AJR

Can homemade juice cause blood sugar spikes in diabetic patients?

3 suspected Pro-Khalistan terrorists involved in Gurdaspur grenade attack injured killed in police encounter in Uttar pradesh puranpur anr

3 suspected Pro-Khalistan terrorists involved in Gurdaspur grenade attack killed in police encounter in UP

Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W 801 December 23 2024: Check winning ticket, prize money and more dmn

Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W 801 December 23 2024: Check winning ticket, prize money and more

Kapoors to Bachchans: 8 most popular Bollywood film families ATG

Kapoors to Bachchans: 8 most popular Bollywood film families

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon