Do smartwatches cause cancer? If yes, what kind of cancer, and what should we do then?

Your trusted smartwatch, designed to track your well-being, might secretly pose health risks. A groundbreaking study reveals that the bands of many smartwatches contain toxic chemicals known as perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), commonly referred to as "forever chemicals."

PFAS are synthetic compounds widely used in manufacturing products like nonstick cookware, cosmetics, and fabrics. These substances do not degrade in the body or environment, earning their ominous nickname. They’ve been detected in air, water, soil, and even fish worldwide. Research has linked them to a slew of health issues, including fertility problems and certain cancers.

Previous studies have associated these chemicals with birth defects and increased risks of prostate, kidney, and testicular cancers.

Study finds high PFAS levels in expensive bands

The study, published in Environmental Science & Technology Letters, analyzed 22 smartwatch brands, discovering PFAS in 15 of them. Surprisingly, the higher-priced bands—retailing above $30 (£23)—showed higher fluorine levels, a key indicator of PFAS presence. In contrast, bands costing under $15 (£11) exhibited lower concentrations.

According to Daily Mail, Dr. Alyssa Wicks, one of the study’s authors said, “If the consumer wishes to purchase a higher-priced band, we suggest that they read the product descriptions and avoid any that are listed as containing fluoroelastomers.”

Fluoroelastomers, a type of PFAS, are often used in watch bands to maintain color and durability against skin oils. However, their potential health risks remain under scrutiny. Notre Dame researchers conducting the analysis identified PFAS in nearly 68% of the tested bands, with some manufacturers failing to disclose their use.

Approximately 21% of US adults and 35% of Brits—totaling 67 million users—sport smartwatches for an average of 11 hours daily. This prolonged skin contact raises questions about PFAS absorption through the skin. While ingestion and inhalation are the primary exposure routes, dermal absorption is an emerging concern.

A 2022 German study revealed that 1.6% of PFAS applied via sunscreen was absorbed into the skin over 115 days. In a more alarming 2024 study, British researchers found that 58% of PFAS applied to lab-grown skin cells was absorbed. These findings suggest that skin exposure could be a significant pathway for these chemicals to enter the body.

As the Environmental Protection Agency and other organizations strive to understand the health implications of various PFAS, consumers are urged to exercise caution. Dr. Wicks recommends checking product descriptions and avoiding bands containing fluoroelastomers.

