    Diwali 2023: Easy step-by-step recipe to make delicious Kaju Katli at home

    Indulge in the joy of homemade Kaju Katli with this easy recipe. Create this classic Diwali sweet treat using cashews, sugar, and a touch of saffron. Share the sweetness of your homemade delights with loved ones this festive season.

    First Published Nov 9, 2023, 2:09 PM IST

    Diwali, the festival of lights, is incomplete without the delectable taste of traditional sweets. Kaju Katli, a rich and melt-in-the-mouth cashew fudge, is a classic favorite during this festive season. In this article, we'll guide you through an easy recipe to create this iconic sweet treat at home, ensuring your Diwali celebrations are filled with homemade goodness.

    Ingredients:

    • 1 cup cashews (kaju), finely powdered
    • 1/2 cup sugar
    • 1/4 cup water
    • 1 tablespoon ghee (clarified butter)
    • A pinch of saffron strands (optional)
    • Silver or edible gold foil for garnish (optional)

    Instructions:

    1. Powder the Cashews:

    • Begin by grinding the cashews into a fine powder using a food processor or grinder. Ensure there are no lumps, and the texture is smooth.

    2. Prepare Sugar Syrup:

    • In a pan, combine sugar and water. Heat the mixture on low flame, stirring continuously until the sugar dissolves completely. This will form a syrup. Test its consistency by dropping a small amount into a bowl of water – it should form a soft ball.

    3. Add Cashew Powder:

    • Once the sugar syrup reaches the soft ball consistency, add the powdered cashews to the pan. Stir well to combine.

    4. Cook the Mixture:

    • Keep stirring the mixture on low flame to avoid lumps. Add ghee to prevent the mixture from sticking to the pan. Continue cooking until the mixture thickens, leaving the sides of the pan.

    5. Optional Saffron Infusion:

    • For a touch of color and aroma, infuse saffron strands in a tablespoon of warm milk. Add this saffron-infused milk to the cashew mixture and mix well.

    6. Shape the Kaju Katli:

    • Once the mixture reaches a dough-like consistency and leaves the sides of the pan, turn off the flame. Allow it to cool slightly. Knead the mixture into a smooth, non-sticky dough.

    7. Roll and Garnish:

    • Place the dough between two sheets of parchment paper or greased plates. Roll it into a thin, even layer. Garnish with silver or edible gold foil if desired.

    8. Cut into Diamonds:

    • Using a sharp knife, cut the rolled dough into diamond-shaped pieces. Allow the Kaju Katli to cool completely before separating the pieces.

    9. Serve and Enjoy:

    • Your homemade Kaju Katli is ready to be savored. Arrange the pieces on a plate and share this delightful sweet treat with family and friends during your Diwali celebrations.

    Homemade Kaju Katli is not just a sweet; it's a labor of love that adds a personal touch to your festive celebrations. Enjoy the rich, nutty flavor and the satisfaction of crafting this iconic Diwali sweet in your own kitchen. May your Diwali be filled with the joy of sharing delicious moments with your loved ones!

    Last Updated Nov 9, 2023, 2:09 PM IST
