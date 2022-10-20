Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Diwali 2022: Google has a special festival surprise for users this year; Details here

    Diwali 2022 is around the corner and the fervour has gripped the entire nation. Even Google doodle has joined in the excitement and prepared a 'surprise' for its users. Know what it is.

    Diwali 2022 Google has a special festival surprise for users this year Details here gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 20, 2022, 1:11 PM IST

    In honour of the upcoming celebration of Diwali, Google has released an unique Diwali gift for its customers. Google now enables customers to digitally turn on lighting using their tablet, laptop, or smartphone. The digital behemoth tweeted information about the new Diwali function. Diwali will be observed this year on October 24 and preparations for the auspicious event have already begun. Companies attempt to come up with inventive methods to offer good wishes each year, but Google's gift for Diwali 2022 is unique in a lot of ways.

    Also Read | Diwali 2022: Is drinking alcohol the correct way to celebrate Deepavali? Here are some health advice

    You may now light diyas or lamps by using Google as your search engine. The mesmerising effect does help spread the joy of Diwali. You can follow these instructions to learn how to obtain Google's unique Diwali gift.

    Step 1: Launch the Google app or Google Search application on your tablet, laptop, or smartphone.
    Step 2: Use the page's search bar to look up Diwali. You may look up Diwali 2022 as well.
    Step 3: A light will be shown in the search results. More lighting will appear on your screen when you click it.
    Step 4: Light the other lamps while dragging the lighted one around to symbolise the Diwali festivities.

    Also Read: Diwali 2022: How to control Diabetes this festival season? Here are some tips and advice

    This is not the first time Google has implemented a unique search page effect to recognise additional holidays. Many users uploaded videos and images of the search result. A user requested a similar animation with firecrackers and sounds and remarked, "Brilliant! ", while another user wrote, "Love you for this and Thanks for respecting our faith." Netizens were thrilled with the outcome. Another added, "Very original and timely. Please start the firecrackers with audio after that."

    Last Updated Oct 20, 2022, 1:11 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Diwali 2022: Is drinking alcohol the correct way to celebrate Deepavali? Here is some health advice RBA

    Diwali 2022: Is drinking alcohol the correct way to celebrate Deepavali? Here are some health advice

    Things you should buy this Dhanteras according to your zodiac sign sur

    Things you should buy this Dhanteras according to your zodiac sign

    Astrology Daily Horoscope for October 20 2022 gcw

    Daily Horoscope for October 20, 2022: Health of Aries, Capricorn may be affected; good day for Gemini

    Numerology Prediction for October 20 2022 Here is what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for October 20, 2022: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Can men be at the risk of being diagnosed with breast cancer? Watch out for these signs sur

    Can men be at the risk of being diagnosed with breast cancer? Watch out for these signs

    Recent Stories

    football epl man united vs tottenham does Cristiano Ronaldo think he's greater than club Pundits slam walk-off before full time snt

    'Unacceptable!' 'Does Ronaldo think he's greater than Man United?' Pundits slam walk-off before full time

    Pushpa 2 Allu Arjun film beats Salman Khan Tiger 3 Ormax Media list out RBA

    Pushpa 2: Allu Arjun's film beats Salman Khan's Tiger 3; rules Ormax Media list of ‘Most-Awaited films’

    'Muh me Ram, bagal me Rahul': BJP slams Uddhav Thackeray as Congress invites him to join Bharat Jodo Yatra AJR

    'Muh me Ram, bagal me Rahul': BJP slams Uddhav Thackeray as Congress invites him to join Bharat Jodo Yatra

    Diwali 2022: Is drinking alcohol the correct way to celebrate Deepavali? Here is some health advice RBA

    Diwali 2022: Is drinking alcohol the correct way to celebrate Deepavali? Here are some health advice

    ICC World Cup 2023: Why is Aakash Chopra confident Pakistan touring India for the mega event?-ayh

    ICC World Cup 2023: Why is Aakash Chopra confident Pakistan touring India for the mega event?

    Recent Videos

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Here are the records that could get broken-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Here are the records that could get broken

    Video Icon
    DefExpo 2022: India's fifth-generation combat aircraft design to get done by December

    DefExpo 2022: India's fifth-generation combat aircraft design to get done by December

    Video Icon
    Congress president won't be remote controlled by Gandhi family: Mallikarjun Kharge's son Priyank snt

    Congress president won't be remote controlled by Gandhi family: Mallikarjun Kharge's son Priyank

    Video Icon
    'All four will die': Ominous man's remark on Facebook Live in BMW before crash AJR

    'All four will die': Ominous man's remark on Facebook Live in BMW before crash

    Video Icon
    Congress President Election: 'Everybody will be surprised on counting day...'

    Congress President Election: 'Everybody will be surprised on counting day...'

    Video Icon