Diwali 2022: Google has a special festival surprise for users this year; Details here

Diwali 2022 is around the corner and the fervour has gripped the entire nation. Even Google doodle has joined in the excitement and prepared a 'surprise' for its users. Know what it is.

In honour of the upcoming celebration of Diwali, Google has released an unique Diwali gift for its customers. Google now enables customers to digitally turn on lighting using their tablet, laptop, or smartphone. The digital behemoth tweeted information about the new Diwali function. Diwali will be observed this year on October 24 and preparations for the auspicious event have already begun. Companies attempt to come up with inventive methods to offer good wishes each year, but Google's gift for Diwali 2022 is unique in a lot of ways.

You may now light diyas or lamps by using Google as your search engine. The mesmerising effect does help spread the joy of Diwali. You can follow these instructions to learn how to obtain Google's unique Diwali gift.

Step 1: Launch the Google app or Google Search application on your tablet, laptop, or smartphone.

Step 2: Use the page's search bar to look up Diwali. You may look up Diwali 2022 as well.

Step 3: A light will be shown in the search results. More lighting will appear on your screen when you click it.

Step 4: Light the other lamps while dragging the lighted one around to symbolise the Diwali festivities.

This is not the first time Google has implemented a unique search page effect to recognise additional holidays. Many users uploaded videos and images of the search result. A user requested a similar animation with firecrackers and sounds and remarked, "Brilliant! ", while another user wrote, "Love you for this and Thanks for respecting our faith." Netizens were thrilled with the outcome. Another added, "Very original and timely. Please start the firecrackers with audio after that."