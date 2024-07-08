Did you know sleeping late can ruin your mental health?

Sleep and mental health are closely linked, significantly affecting daily functioning. Stanford University research involving 73,000 UK adults shows that early bedtimes and mornings improve mental health, while late nights increase depression risk. Gradual bedtime adjustments can help improve sleep quality and overall well-being, emphasizing the importance of good sleep hygiene practices.

Sleep and mental health are closely intertwined, affecting our daily functioning significantly. Issues like headaches, irritability, lack of focus, and bodily discomfort are common when sleep is inadequate.

Recent research from Stanford University highlights that the timing of sleep can impact mental well-being. Drawing from data involving over 73,000 adults in the UK, the study reveals compelling insights into sleep patterns and mental health.



Yoga Day 2024: Top 6 footballers who embrace the benefits of Yoga

The findings indicate that individuals who maintain early bedtimes and mornings tend to exhibit better mental health outcomes compared to night owls. Notably, those who regularly stay up late are more susceptible to depression, suggesting a direct link between sleep habits and psychological well-being.

According to Jamie Zeitzer, the study's lead author, "Poor sleep directly correlates with poor mental health." The research identifies a critical threshold: consistently going to bed after 1 AM can impair cognitive functions such as decision-making and emotional regulation, exacerbating conditions like anxiety and depression.



World Bicycle Day 2024: 7 reasons why cycling is good for health

For those concerned about their sleep quality, the study offers practical advice. Small adjustments, such as gradually shifting bedtime by 15 minutes earlier each week, can help recalibrate sleep routines towards healthier patterns. This method aims to ease the transition from late-night sleep schedules to earlier bedtimes, potentially improving overall well-being.

Understanding the profound impact of sleep on mental health underscores the importance of adopting sleep hygiene practices. By prioritizing consistent and sufficient sleep, individuals may mitigate risks associated with cognitive impairment and mental health disorders.

Latest Videos