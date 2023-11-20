Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Daily Horoscope for November 20, 2023: Good day for Libra, be careful Leo, Virgo and more

    As you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. Check out the astrology forecast for Leo, Libra, Virgo, Capricorn and other zodiac signs.

    Daily Horoscope for November 20, 2023: Good day for Libra, be careful Leo, Virgo and more AJR
    Author
    Chirag Daruwalla
    First Published Nov 20, 2023, 1:03 PM IST

    Aries:
    Ganesha says today you will feel yourself full of energy. A few important decisions related to family and finances will have positive results. Keep the papers related to house, car etc. Sometimes plans are made only in dreams, so don't live in imagination and come to reality. You may be troubled about any problem of your child. Few new contracts may be received in business today. Family life will be normal. 

    Taurus:
    Ganesha says today is the time for discussion and self-observation. Suddenly an impossible task can become possible. Your talent and personality will shine through. Respect will also be maintained in the society. Expenses will be higher in unnecessary activities. Take care of your budget. There may be a dispute with the neighbours over a small matter. Stay away from all these things. Time is not favourable to take any important decision in business related to partnership. 

    Gemini:
    Ganesha says a meeting with an experienced and religious activity person will also bring a positive change in your thinking. Any stuck work can also be completed today. Don't expect too much from anyone but it is right to believe in your efficiency and competence. Being emotional can hurt you. Don't waste your time in wrong activities either. There may be few obstacles in the field of work, but it is advisable to maintain patience and restraint at this time. 

    Cancer:
    Ganesha says following the advice and guidance of the elders of the house can solve many of your problems. The mind will be happy to receive auspicious information regarding a relative. There will also be a plan related to any change of location. Due to spending time with friends in wrong activities, your much important work may get stuck. So prioritize your tasks. Do not allow any outsider to interfere in family matters. Keep your papers and files ready in the field of work. 

    Leo:
    Ganesha says you will get proper result of your works and hard work. You will get a chance to showcase your skills. Be careful in conversation. Anger can worsen the situation. Take care of your valuables yourself. Time can also be lost in wrong journeys. Take every little thing seriously in business. The value of harmony between husband and wife will be well maintained. Allergies can cause cough, fever or skin problems.

    Virgo:
    Ganesha says you will impress people with your words and actions. This time is very good for keeping the financial situation strong. Hard work to achieve the goal will be successful. Movement of guests in the house can cause disruptions in many important tasks. Interfering in other people's affairs can be a source of defamation for you. There is a need to take some important decisions in business and work. 

    Libra:
    Ganesha says make full use of this time. You will be able to solve every problem with your understanding and intelligence. Any decision taken wisely will prove beneficial in future. Come out of the world of thoughts and face the facts. Many times, too much discussion can miss many important opportunities. Your passion and enthusiasm towards work will be maintained in the field of work. The love affair will become more intense. 

    Scorpio:
    Ganesha says if a task has been stuck for a long time, it is time to complete it. Students will get proper exam result through their hard work. You may get an invitation to attend a function. Financially today is not very favourable day. Do not engage in any investment or transaction related activities. A meeting with a big politician or official can be beneficial. Business related to insurance and insurance company is becoming favourable situation. 

    Sagittarius:
    Ganesha says there may be a plan to purchase land or vehicle. Students pursuing professional studies will get success. Today is an auspicious time to receive borrowed money. An old disagreement with a close relative will be resolved. Do not take help of any inappropriate work to turn the situation in your favour, otherwise troubles may increase. Be careful, because someone can talk to you and learn your secrets. 

    Capricorn:
    Ganesha says today's planetary transits are fully in your favour. Your financial condition will be healthy and strong. Leave laziness and be fully aware of your goal. Any disputed matter of the house can also be resolved. Control your emotions. At this time, there may be a situation of wasting money in wrong activities. So it is necessary to control your expenses. Consult before taking loan related to land or vehicle. Think of any new plans for area in business. 

    Aquarius:
    Ganesha says happiness and peace in the family will be the first priority for you. Good harmony will also be maintained in work and family. Students trying for professional studies may get some good news. Along with the income, there will also be a situation of expenditure. This time is to be spent with patience. Do not use mobile phone while driving. There is also a possibility of any accident at this time. Minor problems related to machines, staff etc. 

    Pisces:
    Ganesha says today you will have a good time in religious or spiritual activities. An important decision taken today will create a great situation for you in the near future. Conditions are favourable at this time. Take a decision with more understanding and discussion in financial matters. A little carelessness can lead to problems. Do not interfere too much in other people's affairs. You will get a chance to show your skills in the field of work.

    Last Updated Nov 20, 2023, 1:03 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Chhath Puja 2023: Sun God to Chhathi Maiya, key aspects worshipped during this festival RKK

    Chhath Puja 2023: Sun God to Chhathi Maiya, key aspects worshipped during this festival

    Chhath Puja 2023: What is Usha Arghya? Know rituals and city wise timings for puja SHG

    Chhath Puja 2023: What is Usha Arghya? Know rituals and city wise timings for puja

    Numerology Prediction for November 20, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number AJR

    Numerology Prediction for November 20, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Love relationship, marriage horoscope: Check predictions from November 20 to November 26, 2023 AJR

    Love, relationship, marriage horoscope: Check predictions from November 20 to November 26, 2023

    Weekly Tarot Card Reading: Predictions from November 20 to November 26, 2023 AJR

    Weekly Tarot Card Reading: Predictions from November 20 to November 26, 2023

    Recent Stories

    Anupamaa update: Rupali Ganguly's show's new twist; Anuj turns saviour for Baa-Bapuji RBA

    Anupamaa update: Rupali Ganguly's show's new twist; Anuj turns saviour for Baa-Bapuji

    Stage carriage vs Contract carriage: What led to stand-off between 'Robin' bus and MVD in Kerala? Read anr

    Stage carriage vs Contract carriage: What led to stand-off between 'Robin' bus and MVD in Kerala? Read

    Bigg Boss 17: Sana Raees Khan sets a mysterious tone; read details RBA

    Bigg Boss 17: Sana Raees Khan sets a mysterious tone; read details

    SFJ declares $10,000 reward for World Cup field intruder; controversy escalates AJR

    SFJ declares $10,000 reward for World Cup field intruder; controversy escalates

    National Commission for Women files Suo Moto case against Mansoor Ali Khan for his remarks against Trisha

    National Commission for Women files Suo Moto case against Mansoor Ali Khan for his remarks against Trisha

    Recent Videos

    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4-6; Register now

    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4–6; Register now

    Video Icon
    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter jet (WATCH)

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter squadron OORIALS (WATCH)

    Video Icon