    Craving for mango cheesecake? Whip up the sweet dish in just 5 easy steps at home!

    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Jun 6, 2024, 7:30 AM IST

    Summer is known for its mango season and in case you are bored of simply eating mangoes, let us make an easy dish out of it. Mango cheesecake is a delicious dessert that combines the creamy richness of cheesecake with the tropical flavor of mangoes. It typically consists of a biscuit or graham cracker crust, a creamy cheesecake filling flavored with mango puree or chunks, and a layer of mango topping or sauce on top. The cheesecake is usually chilled until set and then served cold. It's a refreshing and indulgent treat, especially popular during the summer months when mangoes are in season.

    Here's a simple recipe to make mango cheesecake at home

    Ingredients

    For the Crust

    200g digestive biscuits (or graham crackers)
    100g unsalted butter, melted

    For the Cheesecake Filling

    500g cream cheese, softened
    200g sweetened condensed milk
    200ml whipped cream
    1 teaspoon vanilla extract
    1 tablespoon gelatin powder
    1/4 cup warm water
    1 cup mango puree (fresh or canned)

    For the Mango Topping

    1 ripe mango, diced
    2 tablespoons sugar
    1 tablespoon lemon juice
    1 tablespoon water
    1 teaspoon gelatin powder
    1 tablespoon warm water

    Instructions

    1. Prepare the Crust

    Crush the digestive biscuits or graham crackers into fine crumbs using a food processor or by placing them in a zip-lock bag and crushing them with a rolling pin.

    Mix the biscuit crumbs with melted butter until well combined.
    Press the mixture firmly into the bottom of a greased 8-inch springform pan. Chill in the refrigerator while preparing the filling.

    2. Make the Cheesecake Filling

    In a small bowl, sprinkle gelatin over warm water and let it sit for 5 minutes to bloom.
    In a large mixing bowl, beat the cream cheese until smooth and creamy.

    Add sweetened condensed milk and vanilla extract to the cream cheese and mix until well combined.

    In a separate bowl, whip the cream until stiff peaks form.

    Microwave the bloomed gelatin for a few seconds until it melts completely.

    Gradually fold the whipped cream into the cream cheese mixture.

    Add mango puree and melted gelatin to the mixture and fold until smooth and evenly combined.

    3. Assemble the Cheesecake

    Pour the mango cheesecake filling over the chilled crust in the springform pan.
    Smooth the top with a spatula and tap the pan gently to remove any air bubbles.
    Refrigerate the cheesecake for at least 4 hours or until set.

    4. Prepare the Mango Topping

    In a saucepan, combine diced mangoes, sugar, lemon juice, and water.
    Cook over medium heat until the mangoes are soft and the mixture thickens slightly.
    Dissolve gelatin in warm water and stir until completely dissolved.
    Remove the mango topping from the heat and stir in the dissolved gelatin.
    Let the mixture cool slightly before pouring it over the chilled cheesecake.

    5. Chill and Serve

    Once the mango topping is added, return the cheesecake to the refrigerator and chill for another 2 hours or until the topping sets. Once fully set, remove the cheesecake from the springform pan, slice, and serve chilled. Garnish with additional diced mangoes or whipped cream if desired.

    Enjoy your homemade mango cheesecake!

    Last Updated Jun 6, 2024, 7:30 AM IST
