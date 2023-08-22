Cognitive ability to mastering maths: 6 reasons why children should learn abacus

Understand the world of abacus education and the reasons why your children learn this ancient skill. From mental math mastery to improved cognitive abilities, discover the enriching benefits of introducing abacus to young minds. --by Leona Merlin Antony

With its deep influence on young minds, the abacus, a centuries-old counting device, continues to enthral educational specialists and parents alike. Abacus education offers a holistic approach to learning that fosters mathematical competence, cognitive abilities, and mental agility. It is more than just a tool for arithmetic computations. Here's a closer look at what the abacus is and the benefits of teaching kids this age-old skill:



1. The Abacus: An Ancient Calculator

The abacus is a manually operated calculator that uses beads on rods that each represent a numerical value. It helps people develop a tactile and visual grasp of numbers and mathematical concepts.



2. Fundamental Mathematical Understanding

Learning using an abacus produces a profound comprehension of numerical concepts rather than just memorization of formulas. By physically manipulating beads, children are able to understand the fundamentals of addition, subtraction, multiplication, and division.



3. Mental Math Mastery

Children who receive an abacus education are more adept at mental math. Their confidence and mathematical proficiency are increased by the visualizations and bead manipulation skills that enable them to mentally carry out difficult calculations.



4. Cognitive Development

Cognitive processes including memory, focus, and problem-solving are stimulated by learning the abacus. Youngsters improve their capacity for concentration, analysis, and deduction, which can enhance their academic achievement across subject areas.

ALSO READ: 6 creative ways to schedule a study timetable for your toddler



5. Improved Numerical Fluency

The tactile act of manipulating the beads on an abacus helps kids become more fluent in their use of numbers. Their daily lives benefit from this competence, which increases their comfort and confidence when dealing with numbers.



6. Balanced Brain Development

Learning with an abacus activates both hemispheres of the brain. This well-balanced cognitive stimulation fosters innovation, spatial cognition, and a flexible approach to problem-solving.

ALSO READ: Rise and shine: 6 remarkable benefits of early morning study sessions

Children's abacus education can be a game-changing educational decision. Instilling life skills that create a solid basis for future success extends beyond academic proficiency. A unique and interesting way to teach mathematical ideas, abacus learning's hands-on approach fosters a love of numbers and problem-solving.

