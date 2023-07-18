Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Cleansing to Oil Control: 5 Incredible benefits of using Multani Mitti on your Face

    Multani Mitti, also known as Fuller's Earth, has been a trusted skincare ingredient for centuries. It offers numerous benefits for the face due to its natural cleansing and purifying properties. Here are five incredible advantages of using Multani Mitti on your face.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 18, 2023, 8:35 PM IST

    Multani Mitti, the beauty secret of ages, unveils 5 Incredible Benefits for Your Face! This versatile natural clay, also known as Fuller's Earth, has been cherished for centuries for its powerful effects on the skin. Here's a quick rundown of the remarkable advantages Multani Mitti offers. Incorporating Multani Mitti into your skincare routine can provide these incredible benefits. Create a face mask by mixing it with water or other natural ingredients like rose water or yoghurt. However, it's essential to perform a patch test and avoid overuse, as it may cause dryness in some individuals. Embrace the goodness of Multani Mitti and enjoy a healthier, clearer, and more radiant complexion.

    Here are 5 incredible benefits of using Multani Mitti on your face:

    1. Deep Cleansing:

    Multani Mitti acts as a natural cleanser, removing dirt, impurities, and excess oil from the skin. It unclogs pores, preventing blackheads and whiteheads, and leaving your face clean and refreshed.

    2. Oil Control:

    With its absorbent properties, Multani Mitti helps control excess oil production, making it beneficial for individuals with oily or acne-prone skin. It reduces shine, mattifies the skin, and helps prevent breakouts.

    3. Exfoliation and Dead Skin Removal:

    Multani Mitti works as a gentle exfoliant, sloughing off dead skin cells and promoting cell renewal. It reveals a smoother and brighter complexion, enhancing the skin's texture and radiance.

    4. Toning and Tightening:

    Multani Mitti has a tightening effect on the skin, which helps reduce the appearance of pores and gives a firmer and more youthful look to the face.

    5. Soothing and Cooling:

    Multani Mitti has a natural cooling effect on the skin, making it suitable for soothing irritated skin, reducing redness, and calming inflammatory conditions like acne or sunburn.

    Last Updated Jul 18, 2023, 8:35 PM IST
