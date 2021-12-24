Christmas 2021: Importance, history and significance of the festival

One of the most important festivals celebrated across the world is that of Christmas. From its history to significance, here is all you need to know about the festival.

The favourite festival of everyone, Christmas, is right here; a festival that is of carols, gifts, cakes and more. Jesus Christ’s birth is celebrated as the festival of Christmas which is enjoyed by people of all age groups and different walks of life. From decorating the Christmas tree to baking cakes and cookies, making children believe in Santa Clause and buying gifts for one and all, Christmas is a festival that brings the dead winter season, alive.

What’s the history of Christmas? It is believed that Jesus Christ, the second holy trinity of Christianity, was born on December 25; Joseph and Mary gave birth to him in Bethlehem. A spiritual leader, Jesus of Nazareth’s teachings are what formed the basis of Christianity.

Even though there is no specific date of birth of Jesus Christ mentioned in the holy book of the Bible, the first Christian Roman emperor, Emperor Constantine, designated December 25 as ‘Christmas’ — a day to celebrate Jesus Christ’s birth. It was in the year 1870 when the United States of America declared December 25 as a federal holiday. Since then, it has widely been recognised as a holiday all over the world.

The Significance of Christmas: Christmas is remembered as enormous sacrifices that Jesus Christ made for mankind as well as the lesson he gave on being a nobleman. Jesus Christ is deemed as the symbol of all divinity. Jesus, the son of God was sent into the world to save mankind from evil. The festival of Christmas is also called the ‘Feast of Nativity'. It has a religious as well as cultural significance for the Christians and for the non-Christian community as well.

Importance of the festival: There is no doubt that Christmas is celebrated as one of the most important festivals across the world. It is the Holiday season during Christmas around the world. On December 24, which is Christmas Eve, midnight masses at the church are attended by people. Families decorate their homes with Christmas tree, stockings, ornaments and tinsels. One of the most awaited things about Christmas, especially for the kids, is ‘Santa Clause’ – an old man white beard in red and white clothes who comes on his reindeers’ sledge and leaves gifts for the children.

