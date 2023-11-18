Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Chhath Puja 2023: What is Kharna? Know the shubh muhurat, rituals, puja samagri and dos & don'ts

    Discover the significance of Chhath Puja, a Hindu festival dedicated to the Sun God. Explore rituals like Kharna, with insights on timings, offerings, and essential dos and don'ts for a meaningful celebration.

    Chhath Puja 2023: What is Kharna? Know the shubh muhurat, rituals, puja samagri and dos & don'ts SHG
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Nov 18, 2023, 7:15 AM IST

    Chhath Puja is a special Hindu celebration dedicated to the Sun God and Chhathi Maiya, mainly observed in places like Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, and parts of Nepal. It happens about six days after Diwali, in the Hindu month of Kartika. The festival is important because it's about worshipping the Sun, seen as the giver of life and energy on Earth. People believe that by praying to the Sun God, they're asking for blessings for the health, wealth, and long life of their families. During Chhath Puja, there are many rituals like fasting, taking holy baths, and offering prayers to the rising and setting sun. The festival lasts for four days, and each day has its own rituals and meanings.

    Chhath Puja 2023: What is Kharna? Know the shubh muhurat, rituals, puja samagri and dos & don'ts SHG

    One key part of Chhath Puja is Kharna, which occurs on the second day. On this day, fasting devotees, called Vratis, follow a strict fast without water. They break their fast in the evening after offering prayers to the setting sun. During Kharna, Vratis make a special offering called "Thekua" or "Rasiyaw," along with fruits and traditional sweets. They give this offering to the Sun God, and then they end their day-long fast by eating this special food. This process is considered sacred and is thought to bring happiness, prosperity, and well-being to the family.

    This year, devotees will be observing the Kharna ritual on November 18, marking the commencement of Chhath Puja on November 17, and concluding on November 20. To ensure a meaningful and successful Kharna, it is crucial to be aware of the auspicious timings, gather the appropriate puja samagri (items), and adhere to the dos and don'ts associated with this significant ritual.


    Kharna Timings (Shubh Muhurat)

    Sunrise on Chhath Puja Day – 06:46 AM
    Sunset on Chhath Puja Day – 05:26 PM
    Shashthi Tithi Begins – 09:18 AM on November 18, 2023
    Shashthi Tithi Ends – 07:23 AM on November 19, 2023

    Chhath Puja 2023: What is Kharna? Know the shubh muhurat, rituals, puja samagri and dos & don'ts SHG


    Kharna Offerings and Puja Samagri

    Common offerings include fruits, especially bananas and sugarcane. Additionally, homemade sweets like thekua are traditionally prepared for the occasion. It is advised to collect water from a sacred river or any clean water source for purification purposes. Lighting lamps symbolizes divine energy and is a way to seek blessings. When offering prasad and covering puja items, using red cloth is recommended.

    Some Dos of Kharna

    Before engaging in any of the rituals, devotees should ensure to take a bath each of the four days. It is advisable to consume Satvik food, avoiding ingredients like onion and garlic. On the first day, Nahay Khay, devotees are encouraged to thoroughly clean every nook and cranny of their homes. Worshipping Surya Dev or the Sun God and seeking blessings from elders in the family are important aspects. When preparing prasad, the use of rock salt is recommended. Listening to the Vrat Katha during the night is also part of the observance.

    Chhath Puja 2023: What is Kharna? Know the shubh muhurat, rituals, puja samagri and dos & don'ts SHG

    Certain precautions should be taken during Chhath Puja:

    1. Avoid using onion and garlic in cooking.
    2. Refrain from consuming the prasad before offering it to Chhathi Maiya (Usha) and the Sun God.
    3. Abstain from non-vegetarian food throughout these four days.
    4. Do not handle puja samagri without washing your hands.
    5. Refrain from smoking or consuming alcohol on the days of the puja.

    These guidelines aim to ensure a spiritually enriching and disciplined observance of Chhath Puja and its associated rituals.

    ALSO READ: Chhath Puja 2023: How this festival is celebrated in different regions

    Last Updated Nov 18, 2023, 7:15 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Numerology Prediction for November 18 2023 Here is what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for November 18, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Daily Horoscope for November 18 2023 Aries Virgo Leo Libra Capricorn Pisces Taurus gcw

    Daily Horoscope for November 18, 2023: Good day for Aries, difficult day for Cancer & more

    Pooja Hegde shares pictures of her London sojourn: Stylish Autumn affair captured on Instagram ATG

    Pooja Hegde shares pictures of her London sojourn: Stylish Autumn affair captured on Instagram

    National Epilepsy Day 2023: Day, history and significance ATG

    National Epilepsy Day 2023: Day, history and significance

    Chhath Puja 2023: How this festival is celebrated in different regions RKK

    Chhath Puja 2023: How this festival is celebrated in different regions

    Recent Stories

    Nayanthara birthday special: 6 unknown facts about the 'Jawan' actress RKK

    Nayanthara birthday special: 6 unknown facts about the 'Jawan' actress

    Numerology Prediction for November 18 2023 Here is what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for November 18, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Daily Horoscope for November 18 2023 Aries Virgo Leo Libra Capricorn Pisces Taurus gcw

    Daily Horoscope for November 18, 2023: Good day for Aries, difficult day for Cancer & more

    UP Govt to build mini stadium, open gym in ODI World Cup 2023 hero Mohammed Shami's village snt

    UP Govt to build mini stadium, open gym in ODI World Cup 2023 hero Mohammed Shami's village

    football Paneer tikka, biryani, dahi chaat and more - David Beckham's culinary adventure in India; see pictures snt

    Paneer tikka, biryani, dahi chaat and more - David Beckham's culinary adventure in India; see pictures

    Recent Videos

    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4-6; Register now

    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4–6; Register now

    Video Icon
    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter jet (WATCH)

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter squadron OORIALS (WATCH)

    Video Icon