    Cavities can be painful, here are 5 tips you can follow to avoid them

    Maintaining your oral hygiene is very important. If not, it can result in many complications in your health. Cavities can result from tooth decay, leading to partial or complete loss of tooth structure.
      

    Cavities can be painful, here are 5 tips you can follow to avoid them
    Suruchi N G
    First Published Nov 11, 2022, 7:30 AM IST

    Dental cavities result from tooth decay which can lead to a complete or partial loss of your tooth structure. It can be painful and can also negatively impact your lifestyle. It can start as a dark or white spot on your tooth, which develops into a hole if left untreated. The bacteria causing cavities feed on sugar from the foods and drinks we consume. This weakens tooth enamel due to the action of bacteria that converts sugar into acids.

    Don’t forget to brush your teeth:  If you want to avoid cavities, brush with fluoride-containing toothpaste. Although mouthwash helps, it can never replace good brushing and flossing, which should be part of routine oral hygiene care. Soft-bristled toothbrushes are the most comfortable and safest choice. Manual, as well as electric toothbrushes are both excellent options for effective brushing.

    Treating crooked teeth:  If you have overlapping teeth, you should consider getting orthodontic treatment or aligners that can straighten your teeth. In crooked teeth, it can be difficult to remove plaque and fine particles stuck between your teeth. If plaque is not removed regularly, it can harden into calculus, which a dentist can remove only by scaling.

    Eating healthy foods: Foods that can help you maintain your Oral Health include: 

    • Calcium-rich foods, such as fat-free milk, yoghurt and cheese, and fortified soymilk
    • Phosphorus is a mineral in eggs, fish, lean meat, dairy, beans and nuts.
    • Vitamin C includes citrus fruits, tomatoes, peppers, broccoli, potatoes and spinach.

    Dental check-ups: Visit your dentist for a professional oral examination once a year or every six months so your dental problem gets treated early. Preventive care is the key to warding off unwanted dental issues. If you let your cavity untreated, it would lead to more significant dental problems and increase the expense of the treatment.

    Have dental sealants placed: A clear coating protects your tooth enamel from acid attacks and makes it easier to clean the teeth. With the help of your dentist, you can get dental sealants if you are prone to dental decay.

    Last Updated Nov 11, 2022, 7:30 AM IST
