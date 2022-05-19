Cannes 2022: Ricky Kej sets sustainable fashion goals, repeats Grammy 2022 outfit on red carpet

Ricky Kej’s red carpet look for the 75th Cannes Film Festival comes with a strong message that encourages everyone to do their bit for mother earth.

Indian music composer Ricky Kej has always been vocal about the environment and sustainability; his music is proof of that! At a time when celebrities are often worried about not repeating their outfits, especially on red carpets, Kej has gone ahead to set sustainable fashion goals.

The two-time Grammy Award winner, Ricky Kej, chose to repeat his red carpet outfit, back-to-back. His decision for repeating the outfit is backed by a strong sense of responsibility toward the environment and at the same time, make it look uber cool.

Ricky Kej wore a navy-blue achkan with golden buttons and intricate work at the standing collar. He paired it with a white knee-length kurta and grey straight pants. This is the same look that he wore for Grammy Awards that were held in April.

A month later, Ricky Kej made an appearance on the second red carpet event, one of the biggest in the world, wearing the same apparel. But, instead of worrying about repeating an outfit that most celebrities would dread to do, Kej set the ball of ‘sustainable fashion’ rolling.

Taking to Instagram, the humble artist, said, “Fashion can be trendy twice.” Speaking of choosing to reduce the “damage dealt to the earth”, Ricky Kej wrote: “This year, I was on 2 of the biggest stages in the world - the Grammy Awards & Cannes Film Festival and chose to wear the same outfit.”

“Fast fashion isn’t always fashionable,” Ricky Kej continued writing in his post. “Especially when we consider it's impact on our planet (The fashion industry is one of the most polluting on the planet). The use of toxic textile dyes, cheap materials and massive use of water & translates to environmental pollution. For decades, repeating an outfit for galas and events would be considered a fashion blunder - encouraging people to switch up outfits for every event, making clothes 'Single Use'. Its time to change that narrative. Its time we consider our planet in this equation. Fashion Can Be Trendy Twice,” he wrote further.

Ricky Kej further encouraged people to use the hashtag “#ReWear4Earth” for posting pictures of wearing repeated outfits and doing a bit for the planet. In the end, he had a strong message for his Instagram family that read: “The Earth wouldn’t remember what you wore. It will remember how you treat it.”

Ricky Kej is attending the ongoing 75th Cannes Film Festival; he is a part of the Indian contingent, led by Union Minister Anurag Thakur. Kej, bagged his second Grammy award this year for his album Divine Tides in the Best New Age Music category.

Take a look at his post here:

