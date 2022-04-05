Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Grammy winner Ricky Kej reveals PM Modi had set him on the path of environmental consciousness

    Ricky Kej won a Grammy Award on Sunday, April 03 for his album 'Divine Tides’. The Indian music composer revealed that his path to environmental consciousness began seven years ago because of PM Narendra Modi.

    Grammy winner Ricky Kej reveals PM Modi had set him on the path of environmental consciousness
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Apr 5, 2022, 10:32 AM IST

    Ricky Kej has always made India proud at the international front. He gave one more reason for his motherland to celebrate in joy after he won a Grammy award on Sunday, April 03. The 64th Grammy Awards that were held in Los Angeles, saw Ricky picking up his career’s second Grammy; he won it for his album ‘Divine Tides’ under the ‘Best New Age Music’ category.

    Upon his successful feat at the Grammys, Ricky Kej took to the microblogging site Twitter, to share the happy news with all his fans and followers. “Won the Grammy Award today for our album Divine Tides 🙂 Filled with gratitude and love this living-legend standing with me - @copelandmusic . My 2nd Grammy and Stewart's 6th. Thank you to everyone who ever collaborated, hired, or listened to my music. I exist because of you (sic),” Ricky tweeted, soon after he was awarded the Grammy.

    While the world congratulated him on his Grammy award, Ricky Kej was happily surprised for receiving a congratulatory message from none other than Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself.

    ALSO READ: Grammys 2022: Tribute to Foo Fighter’s Taylor Hawkins to India’s Ricky Kej's win, top 5 moments of Grammys

    When Ricky Kej saw PM Modi’s tweet congratulating him, he recalled how it was he (the PM) who had set him on the “path of environment consciousness”, seven years ago. Furthermore, in response to the PM’s tweet, Ricky thanked him for his blessing.

    ALSO READ: Exclusive: 'Vande Bharatam will instil pride in Indians about our Indianness'

    Meanwhile, in an interview with Asianet Newsable in February, Ricky Kej, while defining his music, said, “The only type of music I make is on the environment, sustainability and positive social impact. I do not make pop music. You will also never see me creating music for a Bollywood film. I have dedicated myself to creating music for a purpose because I feel very strongly about that.”

    The Indian composer, Ricky Kej, along with Bikram Ghosh had created a 12-minute-long music piece ‘Vande Bharatam’ that was played at the Republic Day Parade 2022. The complete album of Vande Bharatam was however released on February 21 at Indira Gandhi National Centre for Arts, New Delhi.

    Last Updated Apr 5, 2022, 10:39 AM IST
