Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Buddha Purnima 2024: Who was Siddhartha Gautama? Know his teachings and Noble eightfold path

    Siddhartha Gautama, the founder of Buddhism, attained enlightenment after rejecting a life of wealth and enduring asceticism. He introduced the Four Noble Truths and the Noble Eightfold Path, emphasizing a balanced lifestyle to end suffering. This year, Buddha Purnima falls on May 23.

    Buddha Purnima 2024: Who was Siddhartha Gautama? Know his teachings and Noble eightfold path anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published May 22, 2024, 4:41 PM IST

    Siddhartha Gautama, the founder of Buddhism, was born around 563 BCE into a wealthy family. Renouncing his life of luxury, he adopted an ascetic lifestyle characterized by extreme self-discipline. In his pursuit of enlightenment, Gautama rejected notions of caste, privilege, and wealth, and undertook 49 days of meditation. His enlightenment made him a revered figure among monks, who then began to spread his teachings.

    This year, Buddha Purnima will be observed on May 23.

    Who was Siddhartha Gautama?

    He decided to give up his lavish lifestyle and endure poverty. For nearly six years, he practiced fasting and other austerities, but these techniques proved ineffective, leading him to abandon them. Eventually, he promoted the idea of the "Middle Way," which advocates for a balanced approach between the extremes of indulgence and deprivation. This philosophy guided him to seek a life without excessive luxury or severe self-denial.

    After regaining his strength, Siddhartha Gautama seated himself under a Bodhi tree in west-central India, vowing not to rise until he had attained supreme enlightenment. He resisted the temptations of Mara, an evil spirit offering worldly comforts and desires, and ultimately reached enlightenment, becoming the Buddha at the age of 35. He then dedicated the rest of his life to teaching others how to achieve this spiritual state.

    The religion’s founder, Buddha, is considered an extraordinary being, and the word Buddha means “enlightened.”

    Buddha's Teachings:

    Buddhism emphasizes individual responsibility for personal happiness. The Buddha articulated the Four Noble Truths as fundamental principles: (1) life involves suffering; (2) the cause of suffering is desire; (3) ending desire will end suffering; and (4) adopting a controlled and moderate lifestyle, known as the Eightfold Path, will help end desire and thus alleviate suffering.

    To achieve the goals outlined in the Four Noble Truths, the Buddha introduced the Noble Eightfold Path. This path includes the right belief, right resolve, right speech, right conduct, right occupation, right effort, right mindfulness, and right samadhi (meditation). According to Buddhist practice, adhering to the Noble Eightfold Path leads to liberation from samsara, the cycle of rebirth and suffering.

    Types of Buddhism:

    1. Theravada Buddhism

    2. Mahayana Buddhism

    3. Tibetan Buddhism

    4. Zen Buddhism

    5. Nirvana Buddhism
     

    Last Updated May 22, 2024, 4:41 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    9 ways to empower women through their postpartum journey RBA

    9 ways to empower women through their postpartum journey

    Nagaland state lottery result May 22, 2024: Check out today's winning numbers RKK

    Nagaland state lottery result May 22, 2024: Check out today's winning numbers

    6 cities from Kerala make it to 2024 Oxford Global Cities Index; check them out anr

    6 cities from Kerala make it to 2024 Oxford Global Cities Index; check them out

    Thyroid Disease 8 tips to maintain physical and mental health RBA

    Thyroid Disease: 8 tips to maintain physical and mental health

    Morning Hydration: 7 reasons why two glasses of water can change your health; Read on ATG

    Morning Hydration: 7 reasons why two glasses of water can change your health; Read on

    Recent Stories

    Switzerland SHOCKER: Naked man kills woman jogger in Mannedorf's lakeside park, 19-year-old suspect arrested snt

    Switzerland SHOCKER: Naked man kills woman jogger in Mannedorf's lakeside park, 19-year-old suspect arrested

    Here's why AR Rahman's mother wrapped his Oscar awards in towel, 'Thought it was...' RKK

    Here's why AR Rahman's mother wrapped his Oscar awards in towel, 'Thought it was...'

    Cannes Film Festival 2024: Jacqueliene Fernandez dazzles in ivory ATG

    Cannes Film Festival 2024: Jacqueliene Fernandez dazzles in ivory

    Entertainment From Anushka to Sakshi: Indian cricketers and their beloved partners osf

    From Anushka to Sakshi: Indian cricketers and their beloved partners

    Karnataka: Scam in procurement of medicines, materials at hospitals; Health dept issues strict guidelines vkp

    Karnataka: Scam in procurement of medicines, materials at hospitals; Health dept issues strict guidelines

    Recent Videos

    Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer Barnali Chattopadhyay shares her experience of working on the show RKK

    Barnali Chattopadhyay EXCLUSIVE: Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer talks about her experience

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections snt

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections

    Video Icon
    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    UAE desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH) snt

    UAE's desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH)

    Video Icon