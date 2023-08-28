Bradrakal on Rakshabandhan 2023: Why Rakhi cannot be tied on 30th; Know auspicious time to tie thread

The upcoming festival of Raksha Bandhan holds a significant place in the Hindu calendar, traditionally falling on the full moon day (Purnima) of the Shukla Paksha within the Shravan month. This year, however, a perplexing situation has emerged, creating uncertainty about whether to celebrate the festival on August 30th or 31st.

The confusion arises from the presence of Bhadra on August 30th, coinciding with the Shravan Purnima. Bhadra is considered inauspicious, and engaging in positive activities during this period is discouraged by religious beliefs. Since Raksha Bandhan involves tying protective threads (Rakhis) around brothers' wrists, individuals are facing a dilemma about the appropriate date for the festivities.

Traditionally, Raksha Bandhan is most auspiciously celebrated on the Shravan Purnima date, avoiding the Bhadra period and preferably in the afternoon. It's advised to refrain from undertaking any significant activities during Bhadra.

The Bhadra period's shadow will cast throughout Raksha Bandhan day. As per the Panchang, the Shravan Shukla Purnima is set to begin at 10:59 AM on August 30th, ending at 07:05 AM on August 31st. Simultaneously, the Bhadra period will commence with the full moon date on August 30th and last until 9:01 PM on the same day.

Due to the presence of Bhadra, it's recommended not to tie Rakhi on August 30th. The suitable time for tying Rakhi falls after the Bhadra period concludes. While some experts discourage nighttime Rakhi tying, the focus is on avoiding Bhadra.

This year, Sawan Purnima falls on August 30th, from 10:59 AM to 07:05 AM on August 31st, followed by the beginning of the Bhadrapada month. As the full moon date starts on August 30th, so does the Bhadra period, which extends until 9:01 PM.

Hence, the advised time for tying Rakhi is after the Bhadra period ends on August 30th. Keep in mind that some astrologers discourage nighttime Rakhi tying.

Thus the overlapping of Bhadra with the traditional celebration of Raksha Bandhan on August 30th has led to uncertainty. To maintain the auspiciousness of the festival, it's recommended to tie Rakhi after the Bhadra period concludes, despite certain astrological considerations.