    Bigg Boss Tamil Season 7: Kamal Haasan returns as host; check out show's new logo

    The latest teaser, which was released on Friday, has Kamal Haasan as the presenter for yet another season. 

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 19, 2023, 6:23 PM IST

    For the upcoming season of Bigg Boss Tamil, Kamal Haasan will serve as host once again. The actor and the producers of Bigg Boss Tamil 7 finally released the new teaser promo on social media on Friday.Despite rumours that Kamal Haasan wouldn't be coming back to host Bigg Boss for the upcoming season, the teaser represents the actor's formal confirmation of his homecoming. Kamal is pictured in the caravan stuck on a wooden deck that is encircled by water. The actor turns around with a smile on his face as the camera steadily zooms in on him, making the gesture of someone "watching" with his fingers. Additionally, the season's new logo was visible. It combines a golden and silver hue.

    When it aired from October 9, 2022, to January 22, 2023, the sixth season of the series attracted a sizable audience, much like its earlier installments. A television actor named Mohammed Azeem won the competition that year, and another TV personality named Vikraman Radhakrishnan finished as the first runner-up. There were 21 candidates this season, and three of them advanced to the championship round. The last three to remain were Azeem, Vikraman, and Shivin.

    There is some truth to Kamal's boast that the sixth season's candidates were diversified, which he made at the beginning of the season. Another noteworthy aspect of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 6 is the absence of a major film personality, which evened the playing field. The show will soon have a set start date.

    In terms of his professional endeavours, Kamal Haasan recently announced that he would be present at San Diego Comic-Con 2023 to reveal the first image of Nag Aswin's Kalki 2898 AD. Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and Prabhas all play significant parts in the movie. The publication date is set for January 2020. He most recently narrated the Tamil movie Ponniyin Selvan 2 by Mani Ratnam.

    Last Updated Aug 19, 2023, 6:24 PM IST
