Bhai Dooj 2023: Nepal to Mauritius, how this festival is celebrated in different countries

Bhai Dooj, also known as Bhai Phota, Bhai Tika, or Bhai Beej, is a festival majorly celebrated in India and Nepal. However, the essence of celebrating the bond between brothers and sisters can be found in various forms in different countries, albeit under different names and customs.

Nepal

In Nepal, Bhai Dooj is known as Bhai Tika where sisters apply tika (a mark) on their brothers' foreheads, sing aarti, offer sweets, and pray for their well-being, as is customary in India. The rites and emotions are similar to those observed in India.

Bangladesh

In Bangladesh, the festival is known as Bhai Phota. Sisters perform rituals similar to those in India and Nepal, applying a tika on their brothers' foreheads, tying a sacred thread, and offering prayers for their brothers' prosperity.

Mauritius

In Mauritius, where a significant Indian diaspora resides, families of Indian origin celebrate Bhai Dooj following traditional rituals similar to those observed in India. The festival strengthens family bonds and promotes love between siblings.

Fiji

The Indian community in Fiji also celebrates Bhai Dooj by applying tilak and exchanging gifts among siblings. It's a day to celebrate the particular bond between brothers and sisters.

Other countries with Indian Diaspora

Wherever there are Indian communities settled across the globe, Bhai Dooj is celebrated in a manner that preserves the essence of the festival—expressing sibling love, performing rituals, and exchanging gifts.

While Bhai Dooj may not be as widely celebrated outside India and Nepal as it is in these countries, Indian diaspora communities often maintain cultural traditions, allowing the festival to retain its significance and spirit even in different parts of the world.