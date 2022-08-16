At what age should breastfeeding be done? How does it help in the baby's growth? Here are some answers

We spoke to Mrs. Maina Shet, Certified Lactation Educator, KMC Hospital, Mangalore, who talked about how breastmilk help a baby grow and more.

"A newborn has only three demands. They are warmth in the arms of their mother, food from her breasts, and security in the knowledge of her presence. Breastfeeding satisfies all three." -Dr. Grantly Dick-Read

For a woman who has just given birth, the very vitality of holding the baby in her arms near her chest, gazing at the wonder her body has created, the feeling is next to the surface of a miracle. All at once, she wants to protect, love, and nourish her baby. HER BABY! There is no other perfect child apart from hers. And thus, a mother is born.

Also Read: Gucci, Tag Heuer to start accepting payments in cryptocurrencies in USA

And soon comes the very natural instinct of feeding her baby the milk from her breasts. Is the baby hungry? Maybe, maybe not. Why then, such an impatient natural craving to carry out this act? Because breastmilk is not only food. It is love itself. The feeling when a baby breastfeeds on a mother’s chest is akin to falling head over heels in love. Gazing at the small wonder being nourished fills a mother’s heart with so much warmth and a high feeling. You may think I am exaggerating here. I am not! Simply because I know! I have breastfed both my kids well into their 2nd year and the above sentences are what I have experienced.

So when you ask me "till what age should breastfeeding be done?" Are you asking if it benefits the mother or the child? Of course, breastfeeding benefits both mother and child and should be continued until both mother and child are ready, or the child is ready, or maybe only the mother is ready, as she has compelling personal reasons to end it. That’s the emotional part of it.

Also Read: Why should you adopt a desi dog? Here are some major reasons

Breastmilk is the greatest nourishment nature has designed for the newborn's pristine stomach. WHO and UNICEF suggest that children begin nursing within the first hour of life and be exclusively breastfed for the first 6 months of life, which means no other meals or beverages, including water, are given.

Children should begin consuming safe and enough supplementary meals at the age of 6 months, while continuing to nurse for up to 2 years and beyond.

The mother can also breastfeed the baby until it weans off naturally on its own, which may be until the baby reaches an age anywhere from 3 to - years. There is no upper limit to how long a mother and baby should breastfeed.

How does breastmilk help a baby grow and what does it really constitute?

Breastmilk is a living tissue. It is alive when we consider its composition, function, rich biological ingredients and cellular content. Breastmilk has hormones, proteins, sugar, fat, immunoglobulins, and vitamins for the proper growth and development of a rapidly growing infant. Breastmilk has antibodies that help protect the baby from many illnesses and lowers the risk of health problems such as ear, lung, and urinary tract infections. Breastfed babies are less likely to be overweight or have asthma, certain cancers and diabetes.

Also Read: India@75: Kedarnath to Vaishno Devi to Dakshineswar-10 ancient Indian Temples you must visit

Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMOs) are very important and the largest components in breastmilk. They are also interestingly indigestible. They contribute to the development of the infant’s microflora and immune system. They protect against many infections and have anti-bacterial, anti-viral, and anti-inflammatory effects.

Breastmilk has fatty acids, like DHA that will help infants' brains and eyes develop.

Breastmilk changes as the baby grows. The milk for a premature infant is different to the milk for a full-term infant.

Breastmilk can reduce infants' risk of Sudden Death Syndrome (SIDS).

Breastmilk is always ready at the right time, at the right temperature, and the right place.

Amazingly, science is yet to catch up with all the many beautiful ingredients in breastmilk and it seems like we are only halfway there.

Breastmilk is "liquid love" and may not match any other superfood! So, during this World Breastfeeding Week and every other day other than this week, it should be a persistent effort by the new mother, the healthcare providers, the support system of the new mother, her partner, and society at large to educate themselves so as to support the breastfeeding dyad.

"Imagine that the world had created a new ‘dream product’ to feed and immunize everyone born on earth. Imagine also that it was available everywhere, required no storage or delivery, and helped mothers plan their families and reduce the risk of cancer. Then imagine that the world refused to use it.