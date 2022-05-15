Weekly Horoscope (May 16 to May 22): Predictions for all Zodiac signs

Do you want to know what the week ahead could be like for you? Read on and share with your friends.

Do you want to know what the week ahead could be like for you? Which things will benefit you? Want to know how your family and relationships may get impacted by your actions? Want to know whether you would see ups or downs in your business and career over the next seven days? Due to changes in the movement of planets, many auspicious and inauspicious yogs will also be formed this week. Read on and share with your friends.

Also Read: Fatigue to frequent urination: 5 subtle signs to look out for diabetes in children

Aries Horoscope

There is no stress this week regarding health. But be careful while driving as there is a fear of injury. There will be a relief for those suffering from chronic diseases. Some good news can come into the family. There may also be some religious rituals. There will be many opportunities to enjoy with family in this week. There will be support from children. You may get money, a house or even property.

Taurus Horoscope

This week, students will be interested in their studies. Women will get health benefits. You will get to do the work you want. You will be interested in religious work. Your work will be completed on time. However, your expenses will be high. There may be a dispute with your child. There will be happiness in the family. Drive your vehicle carefully and stay alert. Married life will be good, and sweetness in the relationship will persist.

Gemini Horoscope

This week is going to be good for job seekers. You can get a promotion and new responsibilities. Your seniors at work will be happy with you. You will have a good time in business. There will be regular profit opportunities. A new person or a new organization will come in contact with you from which you can get benefits. Your health will be good. You will get relief from chronic ailments.

Cancer Horoscope

This week you need to be careful while using vehicles and machinery; injury is likely. You may get success in court cases as opponents back down. There will be marital happiness and students will get success. However, income may come to a halt. You will get support from parents.

Leo Horoscope

You may plan to buy a vehicle this week. Your work will get done on time. It is time to work with patience while at work. Success will come gradually. You have to maintain your focus. The time is good to buy property. Your spouse will be favourable towards you. You may get some surprise. Do not allow any dispute to escalate.

Virgo Horoscope

Your health may remain uncertain. An allergy or infection may bother you. You will also be troubled by ailments like fever. Conditions will be normal on the property front. There may be fewer legal hassles. A decision of yours can give you relief. Government assistance also seems to be available. Your family situation will be fine. There may be some good news coming your way.

Libra Horoscope

Relationships with children will be normal. Any problem can become a cause for concern. Mother's health may cause a worry. There could be obstacles at work and there may not be income satisfaction. There may also be family disputes. Be careful while using the vehicle. You may also have some skin problems. Pending work may see some speed and expectations can be fulfilled through cooperation. You will receive support from your spouse.

Scorpio Horoscope

This week, you may receive some good information from your in-laws. You may have a general argument on some matter. There may be some problems at the workplace at the beginning of the job. Your income will not be satisfactory. Your mind will be disturbed. You will get success at the end of the week. The work can be completed. Business conditions can be a bit weak.

Sagittarius Horoscope

This week will be a good time for your health. Mental tension will remain but no physical ailment will bother you. Plans will be successful and good news will be received. Happiness will come from children. Income will remain good. Time will be good for family. Some new activities will bring sweetness in the relationship. You can get the support and trust of family members.

Capricorn Horoscope

This week, the income will remain good and there will be support from the family. Children will remain favourable. You will find new work. Advocates, journalists, teachers and writers have chances of getting special success. Your plans will be successful and there may be disputes with the tenants. You can get some good news from your life partner. You will realize the seriousness of the relationship with time.

Aquarius Horoscope

This week is favourable for those in love; family members can listen to them. You will get the cooperation of the officers in the job. Your work will be appreciated. You may get promotion opportunities. This time will be good in all respects for business. Some of you will get some new employment opportunities, which will give you good financial benefits. Time is going to be good for your health.

Pisces Horoscope

This week will come with some problems. Children will have to be taken care of and there may be obstacles in income. There will be obstacles in religious works. There will be no special success at work. The mind may remain depressed. There will also be fear of the unknown. Injuries can also happen towards the end of the week. Be careful while using electrical equipment. Everything will be fine in the family. Some unknown fear will haunt you.

Also Read: Having period rashes frequently? Check out 5 easy ways to prevent it