    Anger management: 7 easy tips to help you control your temper

    Uncontrolled rage can harm both your health and your relationships. Before speaking, pause for a moment to gather your thoughts. Allow others involved in the situation to do the same as well.
     

    New Delhi, First Published Jun 27, 2022, 7:00 AM IST

    Anger has an accessible space in every individual's life. It's easy to be angry, e.g., getting irritated when someone cuts you off in traffic, When your child refuses to cooperate, etc. Such incidence boils the blood. Anger is a natural, even healthy, emotion. However, it is critical to approach it positively. Uncontrolled rage can harm both your health and your relationships.

    Here are some effective 7 anger management tips to consider to control your anger.

    1) Consider your words before you speak
    It's simple to say something you'll later regret when you're under the influence of emotion. Before speaking, pause for a moment to gather your thoughts. Permit others involved in the situation to do the same as well.

    2) Use 'I' statements only
    Criticizing or blaming may heighten tension. Instead, describe the issue using "I" statements. Be specific and respectful. For example, instead of saying, "You never do any housework," say, "I'm upset that you left the table without offering to help with the dishes."

    3) To ease stress, use humour
    Laughter can assist reduce tension. Use humour to help you confront the things that upset you and, maybe, any irrational expectations you may have about how things should turn out. Though it might hurt sentiments and worsen situations, avoid using sarcasm.

    4) When you're at ease, voice your worries
    When you're able to think clearly, be assertive yet non-aggressive when expressing your dissatisfaction. Without hurting or attempting to manipulate others, convey your demands and concerns straightforwardly and directly.

    5) Never hold a grudge
    Forgiveness is a potent weapon. If you allow anger and other negative emotions to crowd out positive emotions, you may become overwhelmed by your bitterness or sense of injustice. Forgiving someone who has irritated you may help you learn from the situation while strengthening your relationship.

    6) Get some physical activity
    Physical activity can help reduce stress, which can lead to rage. Go for a brisk walk or run if you feel your anger rising. Alternatively, spend some time engaging in other enjoyable physical activities.

    7) Exercise your relaxation abilities
    Put your relaxation skills to use when your temper flares. Deep breathing exercises, imagining a relaxing scene, or repeating a calming word or phrase, such as "Take it easy," can all help. You could also listen to music, write in a journal, or do a few yoga poses if you want to relax.

    Last Updated Jun 27, 2022, 7:00 AM IST
