  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    How an unlikely interaction on a flight led Dr Sonal Mahalwar to become Mrs India

    Dr Sonal Mahalwar was recently crowned as Glammonn Mrs India in Goa.

    How an unlikely interaction on a flight led Dr Sonal Mahalwar to become Mrs India-vpn
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bengaluru, First Published Feb 9, 2022, 3:09 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Dr Sonal Mahalwar is a renowned radiologist and a leading entity in her field. She has several credentials in her repertoire and even currently she is associated with a reputed diagnostic centre in Gurgaon. And now, she has added another one to her lists of achievements as Sonal was recently crowned as Glammonn Mrs India in Goa.

    This was the sixth edition of the pageant that aims to promote body positivity and shatter stereotypes surrounding body sizes of women. The tagline of the event is ‘plus is beautiful’ and Sonal fulfilled her lifelong dream by winning the pageant in zero size category.

    Ask her what piqued her interest in pageants and she shares that ever since she was a teenager, she always wanted to be a beauty pageant winner but in her family, it was something difficult to attain. “We were always exposed to the idea of being a doctor as my parents were doctors. Eventually with time, I realised I wanted to fulfil my subdued dream of becoming Mrs India.”

    And even though Sonal decided to follow her dream by herself, the final nudge to tread on that path came from an unlikely interaction. “I was in a flight where I met a young lady of about 18-years-old. We started talking and she asked me about my profession. Once I told her that I was a radiologist, she asked me questions on how to achieve success in life and how to overcome distractions during teenage. I was overwhelmed by her queries but it also gave me a realisation that maybe my story can guide and inspire youngsters. And if I become a public figure, it would be possible to reach more of them. So, eventually I thought that by participating in the pageant, I can fulfil both my dreams, one of becoming Mrs India and at same time working for social causes which I always wanted to,” she insists.

    Now that Sonal has achieved her dream, her aim is to bring a positive change in the society by contributing to social and medical welfare of women. She wants to work on women empowerment pertaining to domestic violence and also on the subject of early breast cancer detection, and with the resources now at her disposal, Sonal believes that she can do that more effectively.

    Disclaimer: This is a featured content

    Last Updated Feb 9, 2022, 3:09 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Happy Chocolate Day 2022 Is chocolate addiction similar to drug addiction Here is what experts have to say drb

    Happy Chocolate Day 2022: Is chocolate addiction similar to drug addiction? Here’s what experts have to say

    Propose Day 2022: propose to your partner using these 5 special ways drb

    Propose Day 2022: propose to your partner using these 5 special ways

    Combat work anxiety like a pro drb

    Combat work anxiety like a pro

    Has sudden weight gain been bothering your mental health? Follow these suggestions for positive results drb

    Has sudden weight gain been bothering your mental health? Follow these suggestions for positive results

    Unexplained weight loss to extreme tiredness: Here are 9 warning signs of cancer RCB

    Unexplained weight loss to extreme tiredness: Here are 9 warning signs of cancer

    Recent Stories

    Instagram Facebook accounts of Chinar Corps restored

    Instagram, Facebook accounts of Chinar Corps restored

    Who is Michele Morrone, currently romancing Jacqueline Fernandez? Read this RCB

    Who is Michele Morrone, currently romancing Jacqueline Fernandez? Read this

    Next COVID variant will be more contagious than Omicron, perhaps deadlier, warns WHO-dnm

    Next COVID variant will be more contagious than Omicron, perhaps deadlier, warns WHO

    BRITS Awards 2022: 7 skimpy, scanty dresses that stars wore on the red carpet; see pics drb

    BRITS Awards 2022: 7 skimpy, scanty dresses that stars wore on the red carpet; see pics

    football Former UFC champion Jan Blachowicz dares West Ham Kurt Zouma to kick him after shocking cat video

    Former UFC champion Jan Blachowicz dares Kurt Zouma to kick him after shocking cat video

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, HFC vs ATKMB: Hyderabad FC deserved to win against ATK Mohun Bagan - Manuel Marquez-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Hyderabad FC deserved to win against ATK Mohun Bagan - Manuel Marquez

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, HFC vs ATKMB Match Highlights (Game 85): ATK Mohun Bagan eclipses 2-1 against Hyderabad FC-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 85): ATK Mohun Bagan eclipses 2-1 against Hyderabad FC

    Video Icon
    After Saffron scarf, Dalit background students enter Hijab-Saffron row, raise 'Jai Bhim' slogans-ycb

    After Saffron scarf, Dalit background students enter Hijab-Saffron row, raise 'Jai Bhim' slogans

    Video Icon
    Hijab vs Saffron scarf: Saffron flag removed to hoist Indian flag in Karnataka college-ycb

    Hijab vs Saffron scarf: Saffron flag removed to hoist Indian flag in Karnataka college

    Video Icon
    Video How Kerala trekker R Babu, trapped on hill for 2 days, was rescued-dnm

    Video: How Kerala trekker R Babu, trapped on hill for 2 days, was rescued

    Video Icon