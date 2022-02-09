How an unlikely interaction on a flight led Dr Sonal Mahalwar to become Mrs India

Dr Sonal Mahalwar is a renowned radiologist and a leading entity in her field. She has several credentials in her repertoire and even currently she is associated with a reputed diagnostic centre in Gurgaon. And now, she has added another one to her lists of achievements as Sonal was recently crowned as Glammonn Mrs India in Goa.



This was the sixth edition of the pageant that aims to promote body positivity and shatter stereotypes surrounding body sizes of women. The tagline of the event is ‘plus is beautiful’ and Sonal fulfilled her lifelong dream by winning the pageant in zero size category.



Ask her what piqued her interest in pageants and she shares that ever since she was a teenager, she always wanted to be a beauty pageant winner but in her family, it was something difficult to attain. “We were always exposed to the idea of being a doctor as my parents were doctors. Eventually with time, I realised I wanted to fulfil my subdued dream of becoming Mrs India.”



And even though Sonal decided to follow her dream by herself, the final nudge to tread on that path came from an unlikely interaction. “I was in a flight where I met a young lady of about 18-years-old. We started talking and she asked me about my profession. Once I told her that I was a radiologist, she asked me questions on how to achieve success in life and how to overcome distractions during teenage. I was overwhelmed by her queries but it also gave me a realisation that maybe my story can guide and inspire youngsters. And if I become a public figure, it would be possible to reach more of them. So, eventually I thought that by participating in the pageant, I can fulfil both my dreams, one of becoming Mrs India and at same time working for social causes which I always wanted to,” she insists.



Now that Sonal has achieved her dream, her aim is to bring a positive change in the society by contributing to social and medical welfare of women. She wants to work on women empowerment pertaining to domestic violence and also on the subject of early breast cancer detection, and with the resources now at her disposal, Sonal believes that she can do that more effectively.

Disclaimer: This is a featured content