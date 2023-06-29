Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Acidity problems? Check out 5 natural remedies that you can try

    Discover effective home remedies for acidity and heartburn. Learn how natural remedies like ginger, baking soda, aloe vera, and more can soothe your stomach and provide relief. Find ways to manage acidity naturally and improve your digestive health.

    First Published Jun 29, 2023, 5:02 PM IST

    Acidity, also known as acid reflux or heartburn, is a common digestive issue that affects millions of people worldwide. It occurs when the acidic stomach contents flow back into the esophagus, causing a burning sensation in the chest and throat. While over-the-counter medications are readily available, many individuals prefer natural remedies to alleviate acidity due to their accessibility, cost-effectiveness, and minimal side effects. In this article, we will explore several home remedies that can help you find relief from acidity and promote better digestive health.

    Ginger

    Ginger is a versatile spice known for its numerous health benefits, including its ability to aid digestion and soothe acidity. You can consume ginger by brewing it into tea or by chewing a small piece of fresh ginger. Ginger helps to neutralize stomach acids and reduce inflammation, thereby providing relief from heartburn symptoms.

    Baking Soda

    Baking soda, also known as sodium bicarbonate, acts as a natural antacid that can effectively neutralize excess stomach acid. Mix one teaspoon of baking soda in a glass of water and drink it to relieve heartburn symptoms. However, it's important to note that excessive consumption of baking soda can lead to electrolyte imbalances, so it should be used in moderation and under the guidance of a healthcare professional.

    Aloe Vera Juice

    Aloe vera has soothing properties that can help calm the digestive system and reduce acidity. Drink half a cup of aloe vera juice before meals to alleviate symptoms of acid reflux. Ensure that you use pure aloe vera juice without any added sugars or artificial flavors for optimal benefits.

    Apple Cider Vinegar

    Despite its acidic nature, apple cider vinegar can be beneficial for acid reflux sufferers. Mix one tablespoon of apple cider vinegar with a glass of water and drink it before meals. The vinegar helps balance the pH levels in the stomach, reducing the likelihood of acid reflux episodes. However, it's important to use it in moderation as excessive consumption may worsen symptoms.

    Chamomile Tea

    Chamomile tea is known for its calming properties and can help alleviate acidity-related discomfort. Brew a cup of chamomile tea and sip it slowly to soothe the stomach and reduce inflammation. This gentle herbal remedy can also promote better sleep, which is crucial for overall digestive health.

    Acidity can be an uncomfortable and disruptive condition, but several natural remedies can help alleviate the symptoms. While these home remedies are generally safe, it's essential to remember that individual responses may vary. If your symptoms persist or worsen, it is advisable to consult a healthcare professional for a proper diagnosis and appropriate treatment. By incorporating these natural remedies and adopting healthy lifestyle habits, you can find relief from acidity and promote better digestive well-being.

