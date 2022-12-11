A glance at reasons you should include curd in your routine diet in winters

Curd is one food item that completes an Indian meal. It is included in breakfast, lunch, snacks and dinner. This dairy product has many health benefits as it has many vitamins, nutrients, and minerals. Read on to find out more about it.

Curd is known as one of the essential foods as it completes most Indian meals. This dairy product is both therapeutic and nutritious. It contains many essential vitamins, nutrients, and minerals. Curd is a rich source of calcium that helps keep bones healthy and strong. Additionally, curd reduces bloating, gas and acidity, according to a study published by the National Library Of Medicine. It is usually included in all meals. Even a bowl of flavoured yoghurt or curd can be eaten guilt-free and is always healthy. When it comes to curd experiments, a lot of possibilities are infinite. However, people should also exercise caution while eating it during winter. Have you ever wondered how beneficial and healthy curd is for our bodies? If not, read on to find out.

ALSO READ: Why India should be on your 2023 travel bucket list, find out here

All-season suitability: Curd is a food item that can be consumed in all seasons. Though consuming it during the day is recommended, having curds at night with a pinch of sugar or salt may not harm your health. Regarding health benefits, curd can be eaten for breakfast, snacks, or even after lunch. It is the go-to product for a satisfying and complete meal.

Bone Wellness: Another health benefit curd has is that it helps to strengthen the body's bones. The presence of calcium in curd helps in improving bone density and also makes it stronger. Curd contains fewer calories and fat, which helps keep your weight at bay.

Good for skin: Curd is known for promoting glowing and healthy skin. Curd has natural moisturizing ingredients that keep the skin hydrated. It can help people with acne and gastrointestinal issues and can use curd as a beauty face pack as it has lactic acid, which acts as an exfoliator and removes blemishes. All stomach-related issues take blemishes and dead cells seat because curd has elements that keep the gut healthy and happy.

Ways to include curd in your diet:

Soft dough for chapatis: You can increase the nutrients in your food by mixing curd into the dough, whether made with whole refined flour or wheat flour. It can also soften the chapattis and provide nutrient value.

Yoghurt fruit cream: During winter, you may feel sluggish, and eating curd with strawberries or pomegranate can help alleviate this. You will be energized throughout the day.

Vegetable curd salad: Children's consumption of a healthy diet can be complicated to handle. You can add curd to vegetables and serve it as a salad to incorporate beneficial nutrients into your child's diet.

ALSO READ: What is Stiff person syndrome? A glance at its causes and symptoms