Troubled by Cold Hands and Feet in Winter? Do these 8 Yoga Asanas

During winter, many people struggle with the problem of cold hands and feet all the time.  In such a situation, if you also want to get rid of this problem, then you can do some yoga. Body heat can be increased by the regular practice of yoga.

8 Yoga Asanas for Cold Hands and Feet in Winter
Author
Neha Choudhary
First Published Dec 29, 2024, 2:57 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 29, 2024, 3:01 PM IST

Some people do not like winter. Are you also one of them? During winter, many people struggle with the problem of cold hands and feet all the time. Whether they wear socks or gloves, they do not get any relief. Such a situation troubles them. In such a situation, if you also want to get rid of this problem, then you can do some yoga. Body heat can be increased by the regular practice of yoga. Today, we will learn about some yoga postures with the help of which you can keep your hands and feet warm in the cold.

1) Baddhakonasana Yoga: Baddhakonasana yoga keeps the body warm. To do this asana, bring the soles of the feet together, and then bring the knees outwards and take a deep breath. After repeating this asana two or three times, you will feel warmth in your hands and feet.

2) Shavasana Yoga Pose: If Shavasana Yoga posture is done correctly then heat is maintained in the body. First of all, lie down on your back, take a deep breath, and relax your body. You should use a sheet when you feel cold.

3) Paschimottanasana Yoga : Sitting straight in Paschimottanasana, bend near the feet and try to touch your feet with your hands. It calms the nervous system and increases heat in the body.

4) Utkatasana Yoga: Utkatasana strengthens the muscles of the legs and provides warmth to the body. First, try to sit in an imaginary chair and then raise your hands. Doing this increases energy in the body. Due to this, there is a feeling of heat.

5) Anjaneyasana Yoga: Anjaneyasana opens the hips and strengthens the muscles of the legs. First of all, concentrate by keeping your feet on the ground. By doing this, blood circulation in the feet increases and warmth is felt.
6) Balasana Yoga: Balasana is the best asana for those who are doing yoga for the first time. This is very easy. First of all, bend forward on your knees and stretch your hands in front with strength. By doing this, cold hands and feet remain warm.
7) Virabhadrasana Yoga: To do Virabhadrasana, raise your hands upwards while putting pressure on the feet. This asana increases blood circulation and feels warm in the lower part of the body.
8) Tadasana Yoga : To do Tadasana, keep your feet firmly on the ground and raise your hands upward. Try to maintain balance. This improves energy flow in the body and maintains heat in the body.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Boost Thyroid Health: Easy and effective home remedies to try NTI

Boost Thyroid Health: Easy and effective home remedies to try

Hypertension in young adults: Should youngsters worry about their blood pressure? Read what expert says RBA

Hypertension in young adults: Should youngsters worry about their blood pressure? Read what expert says

New Year 2025: 7 Perfect budget-friendly gift ideas for loved Ones Under Rs. 1000 NTI

New Year 2025: 7 Perfect budget-friendly gift ideas for loved Ones Under Rs. 1000

What is Epilepsy? Know some effective strategies for managing THIS neurological disorder RBA

What is Epilepsy? Know some effective strategies for managing THIS neurological disorder

How does exercise impact your health? Discover 5 surprising benefits NTI

How does exercise impact your health? Discover 5 surprising benefits

Recent Stories

Apple discontinues iPhone SE iPhone 14 iPhone 14 Plus in many countries is india on the list gcw

Apple discontinues iPhone SE, iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus in MANY countries | Is India on the list?

Loknath Mahadev is mentioned in Skanda Purana

Prayagraj's Baba Loknath is a divine reflection of Kashi's Baba Vishwanath

Uttar Pradesh achieves milestones in 2024 under CM Yogi leadership

Uttar Pradesh achieves milestones in 2024 under CM Yogi’s leadership

ICC releases 2024 T20 cricketer of the year nominees: One player each from IND, PAK, AUS and ZIM in contention vkp

ICC releases 2024 T20 cricketer of the year nominees: One player each from IND, PAK, AUS and ZIM in contention

Neetu Kapoor to Hema Malini: Classic bridal looks of 60s-70s Bollywood actresses NTI

Neetu Kapoor to Hema Malini: Classic bridal looks of 60s-70s actresses

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon