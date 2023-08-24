Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    7 potential reasons behind your unexplained weight gain

    Unexplained weight gain can occur in spite of diet and exercise. From hormonal imbalances to medication side effects, explore seven factors that could be contributing to your weight fluctuations. 

    7 potential reasons behind your unexplained weight gain LMA EAI
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 24, 2023, 8:15 PM IST

    Unexplained weight gain can be frustrating and puzzling, especially when you've been maintaining a healthy lifestyle. While weight gain is often associated with overeating and inactivity, there are several lesser-known factors that could contribute. Here are seven possible reasons behind this perplexing phenomenon, shedding light on the complex interplay of health and wellness.

    1. Hormonal Imbalances

    Fluctuations in hormones, such as thyroid dysfunction, polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), and insulin resistance, can lead to unexplained weight gain, even when dietary habits remain consistent.

    2. Medication Side Effects

    Certain medications, including antidepressants, antipsychotics, and corticosteroids, are associated with weight gain due to their impact on metabolism and appetite regulation.

    3. Stress and Cortisol

    Chronic stress triggers the release of cortisol, a hormone linked to increased abdominal fat deposition. Stress-induced overeating can further exacerbate weight gain.

    4. Lack of Sleep

    Sleep deprivation disrupts hormonal balance and metabolism, potentially leading to weight gain. Poor sleep can also increase cravings for high-calorie, sugary foods.

    ALSO READ: Tandoori Chicken to Palak Paneer: 7 homemade recipes for weight loss

    5. Fluid Retention

    Conditions like oedema, premenstrual syndrome (PMS), and some medical treatments can cause fluid retention, leading to temporary weight gain that may be mistaken for fat gain.

    6. Underlying Health Conditions

    Conditions such as polycystic kidney disease, hypothyroidism, and Cushing's syndrome can cause unexplained weight gain due to their impact on metabolism and energy regulation.

    ALSO READ: Rava Idli to Lemon Rice: 7 South Indian foods for weight loss

    7. Ageing and Muscle Loss

    As you age, muscle mass naturally decreases, and fat mass increases. This shift in body composition can result in weight gain, even if calorie intake remains constant.

     

    Last Updated Aug 24, 2023, 8:15 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    National Film Awards 2023: Pallavi Joshi, Pankaj Tripathi named best supporting actors ADC

    National Film Awards 2023: Pallavi Joshi, Pankaj Tripathi named best supporting actors

    Raksha Bandhan 2023: 7 modern gift ideas for your brother MSW EAI

    Raksha Bandhan 2023: 7 modern gift ideas for your brother

    Dating Lingo: 10 commonly used terms and what they mean MSW EAI

    Dating Lingo: 10 commonly used terms and what they mean

    Navigating Love's Path: 6 essential stages every couple encounter in their relationship journey MSW EAI

    Navigating Love's Path: 6 essential stages every couple encounter in their relationship journey

    9 things to keep in mind before buying a floor cleaner RBA

    9 things to keep in mind before buying a floor cleaner

    Recent Stories

    Helicopter upgrades, guns and more... MoD clears acquisition proposals worth Rs 7,800 crore

    Helicopter upgrades, guns and more... MoD clears acquisition proposals worth Rs 7,800 crore

    National Film Awards: Kangana Ranaut reacts after Thalaivii gets snubbed over Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi ATG

    National Film Awards: Kangana Ranaut reacts after Thalaivii gets snubbed over Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi

    National Award 2023: Allu Arjun gets emotional after winning Best Actor for 'Pushpa'; WATCH Viral Video MSW

    National Award 2023: Allu Arjun gets emotional after winning Best Actor for 'Pushpa'; WATCH Viral Video

    National Film Awards 2023: Kerala receives 7 awards in total under Feature, Non-Feature category LMA

    National Film Awards 2023: Kerala receives 7 awards in total under Feature, Non-Feature category

    National Film Awards 2023: Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon win Best Actress for Gangubai Kathiawadi, Mimi vma

    National Film Awards 2023: Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon win Best Actress for Gangubai Kathiawadi, Mimi

    Recent Videos

    SCARY videos emerge of massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

    SCARY videos emerge of massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

    Video Icon
    India successfully test-fires air-to-air ASTRA missile from LCA Tejas (WATCH)

    India successfully test-fires air-to-air ASTRA missile from LCA Tejas (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    At BRICS session, PM Modi expresses deep respect for tricolour WATCH AJR

    At BRICS session, PM Modi expresses deep respect for tricolour | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Video Explainer Is Chandrayaan-3 wrapped in Gold?

    Video Explainer: Is Chandrayaan-3 wrapped in Gold?

    Video Icon
    Video Explainer: The four-stage landing process of Chandrayaan-3

    Video Explainer: The four-stage landing process of Chandrayaan-3

    Video Icon