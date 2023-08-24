7 potential reasons behind your unexplained weight gain

Unexplained weight gain can occur in spite of diet and exercise. From hormonal imbalances to medication side effects, explore seven factors that could be contributing to your weight fluctuations.

Unexplained weight gain can be frustrating and puzzling, especially when you've been maintaining a healthy lifestyle. While weight gain is often associated with overeating and inactivity, there are several lesser-known factors that could contribute. Here are seven possible reasons behind this perplexing phenomenon, shedding light on the complex interplay of health and wellness.

1. Hormonal Imbalances

Fluctuations in hormones, such as thyroid dysfunction, polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), and insulin resistance, can lead to unexplained weight gain, even when dietary habits remain consistent.

2. Medication Side Effects

Certain medications, including antidepressants, antipsychotics, and corticosteroids, are associated with weight gain due to their impact on metabolism and appetite regulation.

3. Stress and Cortisol

Chronic stress triggers the release of cortisol, a hormone linked to increased abdominal fat deposition. Stress-induced overeating can further exacerbate weight gain.

4. Lack of Sleep

Sleep deprivation disrupts hormonal balance and metabolism, potentially leading to weight gain. Poor sleep can also increase cravings for high-calorie, sugary foods.

5. Fluid Retention

Conditions like oedema, premenstrual syndrome (PMS), and some medical treatments can cause fluid retention, leading to temporary weight gain that may be mistaken for fat gain.

6. Underlying Health Conditions

Conditions such as polycystic kidney disease, hypothyroidism, and Cushing's syndrome can cause unexplained weight gain due to their impact on metabolism and energy regulation.

7. Ageing and Muscle Loss

As you age, muscle mass naturally decreases, and fat mass increases. This shift in body composition can result in weight gain, even if calorie intake remains constant.