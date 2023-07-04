Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    7 essential haircare tips for Monsoon: Keep your locks healthy and frizz-free

    Discover seven crucial haircare tips to maintain healthy and frizz-free hair during the monsoon season. From scalp hygiene to moisture retention and humidity protection, learn how to combat the challenges posed by rain and humidity.

    First Published Jul 4, 2023, 4:29 PM IST

    Monsoon season brings refreshing showers and cooler weather, but it can also wreak havoc on your hair. The increased humidity and moisture can lead to frizz, limpness, and other hair problems. Additionally, it's important to maintain a healthy diet, drink plenty of water, and protect your hair from environmental pollutants during the monsoon season. Avoid excessive use of hair products that can weigh down your hair and make it look greasy. With a few adjustments to your hair care routine, you can keep your locks healthy and beautiful during the rainy season.

    Here are seven essential hair care tips for the monsoon:

    1. Keep Your Scalp Clean:
    During the monsoon season, the scalp tends to get sweaty and oily due to the humidity. To prevent scalp issues like dandruff or fungal infections, wash your hair regularly with a mild shampoo. Focus on cleansing the scalp thoroughly and rinse well to remove any residue.

    2. Hydrate and Condition:
    3. Avoid Excessive Heat Styling:
    The monsoon season is not the best time for excessive heat styling. Hot tools can further dehydrate your hair and make it prone to damage. Instead, embrace your natural hair texture or opt for heatless styling methods like braids, buns, or air-drying to minimize damage and frizz.

    4. Trim Regularly:
    Regular trims are essential to maintain healthy hair, especially during the monsoon season. The humidity can make your hair prone to split ends and breakage. Schedule a trim every six to eight weeks to remove damaged ends and promote healthy hair growth.

    5. Protect from Rainwater:
    Rainwater can be acidic and harmful to your hair. If you get caught in the rain, rinse your hair with clean, lukewarm water as soon as possible to wash away any pollutants or chemicals present in rainwater. Avoid tying wet hair tightly as it can lead to breakage and tangles.

    6. Use Anti-Frizz Products:
    Combat frizz by incorporating anti-frizz products into your hair care routine. Look for serums, leave-in conditioners, or hair oils specifically designed to tame frizz and provide added moisture. Apply these products to damp hair before styling or as a finishing touch to keep your hair smooth and frizz-free.

    7. Protect from Humidity:
    To shield your hair from excess humidity, consider using hair products with humidity-resistant properties. Look for styling sprays or gels that offer humidity protection and apply them before styling your hair. These products will help your hairstyle last longer and prevent excessive frizzing.

