6 tips to be followed by women to improve their bladder health

You may face situations where you have to control your urine until you find a neat washroom. Holding on to your pee for a long time can increase the risk of urinary infections. Building healthy bladder habits can help you in the long run. Read on to find out what they are.

Sometimes, you can face situations wherein it becomes important to control your urine until you reach a neat washroom or any other place to relieve yourself. Resisting the urge to pee for a long time is unhealthy for you. If you think about what kind of harm it causes, According to experts urinary bladder is an elastic organ that empties and stores urine. Building healthy bladder habits can help in a long way toward preventing long-term bladder disturbances.

Timed emptying of the bladder: In our hectic lives, we avoid using the toilet until necessary. But, consciously emptying the bladder once every 2- 3 hours, you should prevent over-distending it and precipitating urine retention in the long run.

Do not delay the urge to urinate: Many experts suggest holding off occasionally urinating. At the same time, it is ok to hold to it while travelling, but regularly delaying and relieving yourself can cause disturbed urination patterns and urinary infections.

Relax while passing urine: Both physically and mentally. If you pass urine while you are in a rush and head out, you mostly will retain urine which can lead to urinary infections. Physical relaxation is essential. Be comfortably seated and relax your pelvic floor muscles to help complete the bladder emptying, say experts.

Drink enough fluids: Ensure you drink at least 2 ½ – 3 litres or 10 -12 glasses daily. According to experts, juices and soups are also counted as fluids since focusing only on water intake becomes difficult for some people.

Avoid caffeinated drinks: Increased consumption of caffeinated drinks such as coffee, tea and cola can lead to an increased frequency of urination which can be unhealthy for you.

Avoid triggers that increase intra-abdominal pressure: Being overweight, chronic constipation and chronic cough can exert pressure on the pelvic area, leading to laxity of the supporting urine leak. According to experts, maintaining a healthy weight and avoiding chronic constipation and cough will ease the pressure on the pelvic floor.

