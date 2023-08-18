Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    5 ways why Couscous is healthy for your Body

    Couscous, a popular North African dish made from tiny granules of semolina wheat, is not only delicious but also brings a range of health benefits to the table. Here are five ways that couscous contributes to your overall well-being.

    First Published Aug 18, 2023, 7:13 PM IST

    Couscous, a staple in North African cuisine, has gained popularity worldwide for its versatility and numerous health benefits. This tiny pasta-like grain made from semolina wheat offers a range of advantages for your overall well-being. Incorporating couscous into your meals can be a simple and effective way to enhance your nutritional intake. Whether you're seeking a balanced source of energy, essential nutrients, or a convenient meal option, couscous has you covered. Additionally, couscous is a quick-cooking option, making it convenient for busy individuals. When choosing couscous, opt for whole wheat varieties for higher fibre content and a richer nutrient profile. Whether enjoyed as a main dish or a side, couscous is a nutritious addition to your diet that offers both health benefits and culinary versatility.

    Here are 5 ways why Couscous is healthy for your Body:

    1. Rich in Nutrients:

    Couscous is a good source of essential nutrients like carbohydrates, fibre, and protein. It provides energy and helps keep you feeling full for longer, which can aid in weight management.

    2. Heart-Healthy:

    Couscous is naturally low in fat and contains no saturated fat. Its high fibre content supports healthy cholesterol levels and may reduce the risk of heart disease.

    3. Promotes Digestive Health:

    The fibre in couscous aids digestion by promoting regular bowel movements and preventing constipation. It also supports a healthy gut microbiome.

    4. Vitamin and Mineral Content:

    Couscous contains essential vitamins and minerals such as B vitamins, selenium, and phosphorus. These nutrients play a role in maintaining energy levels, bone health, and immune function.

    5. Versatile and Balanced:

    Couscous can be prepared in various ways and easily incorporated into a balanced diet. It can serve as a base for vegetables, lean proteins, and healthy fats, creating a well-rounded meal.

