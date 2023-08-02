Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    5 Skin benefits of Pomegranate Peels

    Pomegranate, often celebrated for its juicy seeds and sweet-tart flavour, is not only a delicious fruit but also holds incredible skin benefits, particularly in its peels. The often overlooked pomegranate peels are packed with nutrients that can work wonders for your skin.

    First Published Aug 2, 2023, 7:40 PM IST

    Pomegranate peels are a powerhouse of several skincare benefits. Harness the goodness of pomegranate peels by incorporating them into your skincare routine, either in DIY masks or products enriched with pomegranate peel extracts, to reveal a healthier, glowing, and more rejuvenated complexion.

    1. Antioxidant Powerhouse:

    Pomegranate peels boast potent antioxidants that combat free radicals, shielding your skin from oxidative stress and premature ageing.

    2. Natural Exfoliation:

    Packed with enzymes, pomegranate peels serve as a gentle exfoliant, sloughing away dead skin cells for a smoother, more radiant appearance.

    3. Brightening Elixir: The peels contain compounds that help fade dark spots and hyperpigmentation, revealing a more even and luminous skin tone.

    4. Collagen Boost:

    Harnessing the power of pomegranate peels can stimulate collagen production, enhancing skin elasticity and firmness for a youthful complexion.

    5. Soothing and Calming:

    With anti-inflammatory properties, pomegranate peels offer relief to sensitive or acne-prone skin, calming irritations and promoting a healthier, clearer complexion.

    Last Updated Aug 2, 2023, 7:40 PM IST
