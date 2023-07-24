5 precaution for oceans: How to take a serene dip safely

Whether you are a seasoned swimmer or a first-time ocean explorer, prioritize safety and embrace the wonders of the deep blue sea with confidence. Embark on a safe and thrilling ocean swimming adventure with these precautions. by Leona Merlin Antony

The great expanse of the ocean draws us with its captivating beauty and the promise of an unmatched aquatic experience. Going into the water requires a higher level of caution and preparation, regardless of whether you are an experienced swimmer or merely looking for the rush of the waves. Swimming in the ocean poses distinct difficulties and potential threats.

ALSO READ: Jawan: Witness Shah Rukh Khan's film's villain Vijay Sethupathi in menacing avatar

Be Cautious of Rip Currents: Rip currents can be dangerous and can quickly carry even experienced swimmers a great distance from the shore. Examine the surroundings and keep an eye out for any rip current warning signs before getting in the ocean. Avoid panicking if you are trapped in one and swim parallel to the beach to escape its draw.

Swim in Authorized Areas: The lifeguard-supervised authorized swimming locations are designated as safe for swimming and have qualified staff on hand to quickly address emergencies. Do not enter any locations that are designated as dangerous or off-limits.

Check Weather and Tidal Conditions: Rapid weather changes can cause choppy waters and strong currents, and high tides can constrict the amount of beach space that is accessible. When there are storm warnings in place or when a storm is occurring, avoid swimming.

Buddy System: When entering the ocean, always swim with a friend. If there is an emergency, having someone close is always better. To maintain safety throughout the water experience, keep an eye on each other and coordinate your swimming strategies.

Have an Idea about your Limits: Respect your swimming skills and physical condition by being aware of your limits. Waves, currents, and tides may all be difficult elements on the water. Always wear a life jacket for additional protection.

Stay Hydrated and Protect Against Sun Exposure: Stay hydrated by drinking enough of water before and after your ocean swim to ensure your safety. Apply waterproof sunscreen as well to shield your skin from UV ray damage.

ALSO READ: Tamannaah Bhatia opens up about choosing bold scenes in 'Jee Karda' and 'Lust Stories 2'; KNOW REASON