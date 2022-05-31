5 indicators which prove you are in healthy relationship

Can anyone answer what exactly makes a relationship happy? There will be no perfect answer to it; however, some signs might clear that you are in a healthy relationship. Many people repeat that being single is great rather than being in a toxic relationship, but what it takes to be in a good relationship is not explained.

Simply describing a great relationship means a safe place where both people love, honour, and respect one another. Where each one can communicate what they wish and desire, their boundaries, and more importantly, listen to the other person.

Furthermore, many couples in unhealthy relationships are unaware of it, especially if they grew up in a home where it was the norm. As a result, knowing where yours stands is even more important.

Here are five indicators that you and your partner are a good match:

1) Trust - The foundation

Trust is essential in all relationships, but spying has become all too easy with social media and cell phones. But you don't have to do that in a healthy relationship. That's partly because your companion has proven to be trustworthy. If your partner is there when they promise, confirm the quality. Also, if they show their trust in you by allowing you the freedom and space you require without continuously checking on you, including checking your phone.

2) Speak your mind

When your partner does something you don't like, for example, they don't call you for two days or don't help out around the house when you live together. However, it is not always easy to speak up and express your feelings because it takes a lot of strength, self-confidence, and courage. But, in a healthy relationship, you be open with your partner and feel secure enough to express what you think.

3) Motivate others to achieve their goal

We all have dreams and goals in life we wish to achieve, especially as we grow old; we have some vision for ourselves. And it's completely fine if your dreams don't coincide as long as you honour and encourage each other to achieve your goals.

4) Understand each other's love language

You've taken the time in a healthy relationship to learning each other's love language to express your love in a way that works for you both.

5) You Agree to Differ on Some Issues

Every couple fights. However, contrary to popular belief, you do not need to address every issue. It's perfectly fine to have a few topics you and your partner will never agree on. Likewise, it's perfectly fine to agree to disagree at times. At least five issues in healthy relationships are non-talkers. They are the issues on which you and your partner disagree, and that's totally fine.

