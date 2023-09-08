Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    5 better alternatives of Coffee that can boost your energy

    First Published Sep 8, 2023, 11:52 PM IST

    If you're looking for coffee alternatives to boost your energy, there are several options that can provide a natural pick-me-up without the caffeine. Here are five alternatives to consider while looking for good alternatives of coffee which can be a pick-me-up and are better options instead of coffee. If you're feeling sluggish of late, that's only natural. There is so much that demands our attention and energy. It makes us get perpetually drained. Nonetheless, we get removed from the routines that power us through our day. (No afternoon yoga class for an energy boost, for example.) But if you don't want to keep reaching for coffee or do not like coffee in general, where can you turn? Try one of these caffeine alternatives for natural, healthy energy.

    Here are 5 good alternatives that are better than coffee:

    1. Green Tea:

    Green tea contains a moderate amount of caffeine, which can provide a gentle energy lift without the jittery effects of coffee. It's also rich in antioxidants and offers various health benefits.

    2. Herbal Teas:

    Herbal teas like peppermint, ginger, and ginseng can be invigorating without caffeine. Peppermint, for example, can help improve alertness and focus, while ginger tea can provide a natural energy boost.

    3. Matcha:

    Matcha is a type of powdered green tea known for its vibrant colour and rich flavour. It contains caffeine but also has a unique amino acid called L-theanine, which can provide a calming effect alongside increased alertness.

    4. Lemon Water:

    Starting your day with a glass of lemon water can help hydrate you and provide a gentle energy kick. Lemon is known for its refreshing scent, which can also have an invigorating effect.

    5. Smoothies:

    A well-balanced smoothie with fruits, vegetables, and a source of protein (like Greek yoghurt or plant-based protein powder) can provide sustained energy throughout the morning. Experiment with different ingredients to find combinations that work best for you.

