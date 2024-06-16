Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Woman claims Kerala Police shielding colleague who sent her lewd messages over WhatsApp

    A woman claimed that the senior cop of the Peroorkada Police Camp sent inappropriate messages and images after connecting on social media, filing a complaint that allegedly went unresolved by senior police officials.

    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jun 16, 2024, 10:16 AM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: A woman alleged that top police officials colluded to protect the accused officer, Assistant Commandant Nishore Sudhindran of the Peroorkada Police Camp, who is accused of sending obscene messages and pictures through WhatsApp. She claims she was pressured to withdraw her complaint and that despite reporting the incident in writing to senior police officers, justice has not been served.

    The woman revealed that the senior police officer sent her lewd messages and a lewd video within 24 hours of meeting her through social media. Meanwhile, Nishore Sudhindran, the accused Assistant Commandant, claims that the woman is blackmailing him for money.

    The complainant states that she received a message from Nishore Sudhindran's Facebook account on March 14. After establishing an acquaintance, he asked for her WhatsApp number. She claims that after requesting personal information through WhatsApp, Nishore sent her sexual messages and pictures. She initially filed a written complaint with the ADGP in charge of law and order. Following this, she was asked to state the Chevayur police station from the city police commissioner's office. Although her statement was recorded, the case proceedings were delayed for several days. She also alleged that officials urged her not to disclose any information about the case to the media.

    Meanwhile, Nishore Sudhindran claims that the woman initiated their friendship and attempted to extort money from him. He alleges that her pictures are in his possession, and her lawyer has sent a notice demanding Rs 50 lakh for their non-disclosure. Nishore has obtained anticipatory bail from the High Court. The case is being investigated by Assistant Commissioner V Suresh of the Kozhikode District Crime Branch.
     

