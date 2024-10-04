Weather: Kerala braces for heavy rainfall, yellow alert in six districts today

Kerala is set for increased rainfall, with a yellow alert issued for six districts. A low-pressure area over the North Bay of Bengal and a cyclonic circulation in the Arabian Sea are causing widespread light to moderate rain, with isolated heavy rainfall possible until October 9.

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala is set to experience rainfall today, prompting the issuance of a yellow alert in six districts: Pathanamthitta, Idukki, Ernakulam, Palakkad, Malappuram, and Wayanad. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has reported the development of a low-pressure area over the North Bay of Bengal, affecting the coasts of Bangladesh and West Bengal. Furthermore, a cyclonic circulation is ongoing over the southeast Arabian Sea, leading to expectations of widespread light to moderate rainfall across the state over the next seven days. The IMD has also cautioned about the likelihood of heavy rainfall in isolated areas from today until October 9.

Yellow alert schedule

-October 4, 2024: Pathanamthitta, Idukki, Ernakulam, Palakkad, Malappuram, Wayanad

-October 5, 2024: Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur

-October 6, 2024: Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, Kasaragod

-October 7, 2024: Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, Kasaragod

-October 8, 2024: Malappuram, Wayanad, Kannur

The yellow alert indicates a possibility of isolated heavy rainfall, which is defined as precipitation ranging from 64.5 millimeters to 115.5 millimeters within a 24-hour period.

Fishermen advisory

The IMD has confirmed that fishing activities are allowed off the coasts of Kerala, Karnataka, and Lakshadweep today (October 4, 2024).

Specific weather warnings

On October 4, 2024, strong winds are anticipated, with speeds of 35 to 45 kilometers per hour, gusting up to 55 kilometers per hour, alongside rough sea conditions over the northeast Bay of Bengal and surrounding areas, including the Gulf of Mannar and the southern Tamil Nadu coast. Fishermen are advised against venturing into these waters on this date.

