Weather: Kerala braces for heavy rain as IMD issues yellow, orange alerts for 11 districts

Heavy rain is expected across Kerala, prompting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue alerts for most districts. Pathanamthitta, Idukki, and Palakkad are under orange alert for very heavy rainfall today, while eight other districts, including Thiruvananthapuram, are under yellow alert.

Weather: Kerala braces for heavy rain as IMD issues yellow, orange alerts for 11 districts dmn
Author
Deepu Mohan
First Published Nov 1, 2024, 3:33 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 1, 2024, 3:33 PM IST

Thiruvananthapuram: After a brief lull, heavy rain has returned to Kerala, prompting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue alerts for all districts except three. Pathanamthitta, Idukki, and Palakkad districts are under an orange alert, indicating very heavy rainfall today. Meanwhile, a yellow alert has been issued for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode, and Wayanad districts.

Also Read: Family alleges medical negligence after 1-year-old dies in private hospital in Kerala's Thrissur

The yellow alert will remain in effect tomorrow for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, and Palakkad. On November 3, the IMD forecasts isolated heavy rainfall, with yellow alerts for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, and Idukki.

The State Disaster Management Authority has urged residents in landslide and flood-prone areas to relocate to safer locations as directed by officials. Individuals living near riverbanks and downstream from dams are also advised to take precautions and follow evacuation orders. Caution is recommended against potential hazards from falling trees and electric poles due to strong winds.

To assist residents, 24-hour taluk and district control rooms are operational across all districts in Kerala. In case of emergencies, residents can contact the toll-free numbers 1077 and 1070 for assistance.

Also Read: Kerala Piravi 2024: PM Modi, CM Vijayan extend warm wishes to Keralites

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Family alleges medical negligence after 1-year-old dies in private hospital in Kerala's Thrissur dmn

Family alleges medical negligence after 1-year-old dies in private hospital in Kerala's Thrissur

Kerala Piravi 2024: PM Modi, CM Vijayan extend warm wishes to Keralites dmn

Kerala Piravi 2024: PM Modi, CM Vijayan extend warm wishes to Keralites

Bengaluru SHOCKER: Attack on Malayali family leaves 5-year-old with head injury (WATCH) dmn

Bengaluru SHOCKER: Attack on Malayali family leaves 5-year-old with head injury (WATCH)

Suresh Gopi promises revival of AMMA as organization holds first event since Hema panel report row dmn

Suresh Gopi promises revival of AMMA as organization holds first event since Hema panel report row

Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-404 November 1 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE dmn

Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-404 November 1 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

Recent Stories

Tips and tricks to reduce irritation after shaving vkp

Tips and tricks to reduce irritation after shaving

High protein fruits for strength and weight loss vkp

High protein fruits for strength and weight loss

High protein fruits for strength and weight loss vkp

High protein fruits for strength and weight loss

Odisha man, with help from two girlfriends, murders wife to cover extramarital affairs AJR

Odisha man, with help from two girlfriends, murders wife to cover extramarital affairs

ISRO launches India's first analog space mission in Leh, aims to simulate extraterrestrial life shk

ISRO launches India’s first analog space mission in Leh, aims to simulate extraterrestrial life

Recent Videos

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

Video Icon