Weather: Kerala braces for heavy rain as IMD issues yellow, orange alerts for 11 districts

Thiruvananthapuram: After a brief lull, heavy rain has returned to Kerala, prompting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue alerts for all districts except three. Pathanamthitta, Idukki, and Palakkad districts are under an orange alert, indicating very heavy rainfall today. Meanwhile, a yellow alert has been issued for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode, and Wayanad districts.

The yellow alert will remain in effect tomorrow for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, and Palakkad. On November 3, the IMD forecasts isolated heavy rainfall, with yellow alerts for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, and Idukki.

The State Disaster Management Authority has urged residents in landslide and flood-prone areas to relocate to safer locations as directed by officials. Individuals living near riverbanks and downstream from dams are also advised to take precautions and follow evacuation orders. Caution is recommended against potential hazards from falling trees and electric poles due to strong winds.

To assist residents, 24-hour taluk and district control rooms are operational across all districts in Kerala. In case of emergencies, residents can contact the toll-free numbers 1077 and 1070 for assistance.

