    Wayanad landslide: Videos show destruction at site as rescue ops continue; helpline numbers released (WATCH)

    A massive landslide hit Meppadi, Mundakkai Town, and Chooral Mala of the Wayanad district early Tuesday morning. Videos showed destruction at site amid rescue operations and heavy rainfall in the region.

    First Published Jul 30, 2024, 7:51 AM IST | Last Updated Jul 30, 2024, 8:04 AM IST

    A landslide hit Mundakkai in Wayanad district, causing severe damage. The first landslide occurred around 2 a.m., followed by another around 4:10 a.m. The affected areas include Vythiri, Vellarimala, and Meppadi. Ongoing heavy rains are aggravating the situation, with fears that many people might be trapped under the debris. The road from Chooralmala to Mundakkai has been washed away, complicating rescue efforts. Meanwhile, the authorities have released helpline numbers. 

    Kerala: Massive landslide hits Wayanad amid heavy rainfall; Several feared trapped; 5 bodies recovered

    "Landslide occurs in Wayanad following heavy rainfall. Health Department - National Health Mission has opened a control room and issued Helpline numbers  9656938689 and 8086010833 for emergency assistance. Two Air Force helicopters Mi-17 and an ALH will depart from Sulur at 7.30 am. Rescue operations will be coordinated," a statement read.
     

    A devastating bridge collapse in Chooral Mala Town has left approximately 400 families stranded, with the sole access point to Attamala in Mundakkai now impassable. The disaster has significantly impeded rescue efforts, resulting in multiple injuries and vehicles being swept away.

