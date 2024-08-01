Intensive rescue ops to be carried out after Bailey bridge construction: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan in Wayanad

Wayanad landslide: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that once the Army completes the Bailey bridge in Mundakkai, intensive rescue operations will begin, with machinery being brought to the site. He stated that search efforts would extend to the Chaliyar River to recover bodies.

Wayanad: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday (Aug 1) said that after the completion of the Bailey bridge by the Army in Mundakkai, the rescue operation will be carried out intensively by bringing machines to the landslide-hit site. He was speaking at a press conference after an all-party and cabinet meeting in Wayanad. He also said that search operations will be conducted in the Chaliyar River for bodies.

"The rehabilitation process will be implemented effectively. The primary focus is on rescue operations. People will be temporarily housed in camps. A systematic approach will be taken for the rehabilitation process. Relief camps will continue. Arrangements will be made in the camps to maintain the privacy of individuals from different families. Only family members will be allowed to enter the camps. A common facility will be set up for those who want to visit and speak to people staying in the camps," CM Vijayan said.

He also said that public representatives and officials would work efficiently inside the camps.

The Chief Minister advised against bringing relief materials directly, as they cannot be accepted at this time. He assured that children's education would not be interrupted, as they can continue their studies remotely, though they cannot return to school immediately.

"The mental trauma is beyond expectation. Counseling will be provided to everyone. More people will be included in the mission. Efforts are being made to bring tribal families out of the forest, but they are not willing. Food will be delivered to them," he said.

The Chief Minister added," The devastating situation in Wayanad requires a collective effort to prevent the spread of disease. The health department must heed warnings and take necessary precautions. To avoid further contamination, people should refrain from gathering in areas where bodies are being identified. Proper disposal of dead animals will also be ensured. While there are 12 ministers in Wayanad, it's impractical for all to stay. Instead, a cabinet sub-committee comprising ministers of Revenue, Forest, Tourism, SC, and ST will be stationed in the area to oversee operations. Additionally, Shriram Sambasiva Rao will continue to serve as Special Officer".

