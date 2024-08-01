Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Intensive rescue ops to be carried out after Bailey bridge construction: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan in Wayanad

    Wayanad landslide: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that once the Army completes the Bailey bridge in Mundakkai, intensive rescue operations will begin, with machinery being brought to the site. He stated that search efforts would extend to the Chaliyar River to recover bodies. 

    wayanad landslide Intensive rescue ops to be carried out after Bailey bridge construction: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Aug 1, 2024, 2:12 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 1, 2024, 2:13 PM IST

    Wayanad: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday (Aug 1) said that after the completion of the Bailey bridge by the Army in Mundakkai,  the rescue operation will be carried out intensively by bringing machines to the landslide-hit site.  He was speaking at a press conference after an all-party and cabinet meeting in Wayanad. He also said that search operations will be conducted in the Chaliyar River for bodies.

    Also Read: Heart touching! Mother of two offers to breastfeed orphaned infants after Wayanad landslides

    "The rehabilitation process will be implemented effectively. The primary focus is on rescue operations. People will be temporarily housed in camps. A systematic approach will be taken for the rehabilitation process. Relief camps will continue. Arrangements will be made in the camps to maintain the privacy of individuals from different families. Only family members will be allowed to enter the camps. A common facility will be set up for those who want to visit and speak to people staying in the camps," CM Vijayan said. 

    He also said that public representatives and officials would work efficiently inside the camps.

    The Chief Minister advised against bringing relief materials directly, as they cannot be accepted at this time. He assured that children's education would not be interrupted, as they can continue their studies remotely, though they cannot return to school immediately.

    "The mental trauma is beyond expectation. Counseling will be provided to everyone. More people will be included in the mission. Efforts are being made to bring tribal families out of the forest, but they are not willing. Food will be delivered to them," he said.

    The Chief Minister added," The devastating situation in Wayanad requires a collective effort to prevent the spread of disease. The health department must heed warnings and take necessary precautions. To avoid further contamination, people should refrain from gathering in areas where bodies are being identified. Proper disposal of dead animals will also be ensured. While there are 12 ministers in Wayanad, it's impractical for all to stay. Instead, a cabinet sub-committee comprising ministers of Revenue, Forest, Tourism, SC, and ST will be stationed in the area to oversee operations. Additionally, Shriram Sambasiva Rao will continue to serve as Special Officer".

    Also Read: Wayanad landslides: Heart-wrenching videos of long convoy of ambulances carrying dead bodies surface (WATCH)

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Heart touching! Mother of two Bhavana from Idukki offers to breastfeed orphaned infants after Wayanad landslides anr

    Heart touching! Mother of two offers to breastfeed orphaned infants after Wayanad landslides

    Wayanad landslides: Heart-wrenching videos of long convoy of ambulances carrying dead bodies surface (WATCH) anr

    Wayanad landslides: Heart-wrenching videos of long convoy of ambulances carrying dead bodies surface (WATCH)

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-533 Aug 01 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-533 Aug 01 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Kerala: Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi to visit landslide-hit Wayanad today anr

    Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi to visit landslide-hit Wayanad today

    Kerala Rain Update: Holiday for educational institutions in 10 districts august 1 2024; yellow alert in 9 anr

    Kerala Rain Update: Holiday for educational institutions in 10 districts today; yellow alert in 9

    Recent Stories

    Love Dark tourism? India's most haunted places you must visit vkp

    Love Dark tourism? India's most haunted places you must visit

    CBFC orders changes in Janhvi Kapoor's film 'Ulajh', instructs filmmakers to beep words RKK

    CBFC orders changes in Janhvi Kapoor's film 'Ulajh', instructs filmmakers to beep words

    Nikhil Kamath net worth: Know Zerodha's co-founder wealth and more RBA

    Nikhil Kamath net worth: Know Zerodha's co-founder wealth and more

    Paris Olympics 2024: Swapnil Kusale wins BRONZE medal in 50m rifle 3 positions final, takes India's tally to 3 snt

    Paris Olympics 2024: Swapnil Kusale wins historic BRONZE in 50m rifle 3 positions, takes India's tally to 3

    Sri Lankan naval vessel collides with Indian fishing boat near Katchatheevu Island; India summons their diplomat AJR

    One fisherman dead as Sri Lankan naval vessel collides with Indian fishing boat; India summons their diplomat

    Recent Videos

    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH] anr

    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH) anr

    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas Exclusive 'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit anr

    'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit

    Video Icon
    Ladakh: PM Modi virtually carries out 'first blast' of Shinku La Tunnel project anr

    PM Modi inaugurates Shinkun La Tunnel in Ladakh: Check top features and benefits (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas EXCLUSIVE: Yogendra Kumar Yadav remembers Kargil victory 25 years on, hails Army's triumph AJR

    Kargil Vijay Diwas EXCLUSIVE: Captain Yogendra Kumar Yadav remembers Kargil victory 25 years on

    Video Icon