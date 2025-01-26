TNG Award 2025 to honour heroes of Wayanad disaster rescue efforts on January 30

Thiruvananthapuram: The TNG Award, named after former Asianet News Editor-in-Chief T.N. Gopakumar, has been announced. This year's award recognizes those who participated in the Wayanad landslide rescue operations, including those who lost their lives. The award ceremony will take place in Kalpetta on the 30th of this month. As in previous years, the award is being presented to individuals and organizations demonstrating social commitment and compassion. Six individuals and four organizations will receive the award.

Three Wayanad villages, devastated by the landslide, are on the path to recovery. Amidst the immense tragedy, many individuals exemplified unwavering compassion. Some lost their lives during rescue efforts, others bravely reported the disaster to the world while facing imminent danger, and some risked their lives to save others. This year's TNG Award honors a few of those who demonstrated extraordinary human kindness in the disaster zone.

Prajeesh

Prajeesh is a shining memory among the countless rescuers in the Chooralmala-Mundakkai disaster. He sacrificed his own life to save many others. Mundakkai and Chooralmala will never forget Prajeesh, the 34-year-old who, on July 30th, amidst unusually heavy rainfall, brought about fifteen people from the resort where he worked to safety in Chooralmala town. Upon learning that people were trapped on the Chooralmala school road, Prajeesh rushed to their aid without regard for his own safety. He transported as many people as possible in his jeep to safer locations. When his brother Praveen called him at 9 pm, Prajeesh said the water level was rising and he still had more people to rescue. During his continuous rescue attempts, Prajeesh and his jeep were buried by the landslide. His body was found the next morning around 9:30 am on the Chooralmala school road. Amidst the immense grief caused by the unprecedented disaster, Prajeesh stands as a shining example of compassion and unwavering human goodness.

Neethu

Neethu informed the world about the scale of the Chooralmala-Mundakkai disaster through a voice message before her death. The first landslide in Mundakkai destroyed most of the houses near Neethu's home. Her relatively safe house became a refuge for helpless neighbors. As Neethu and her husband Jojo comforted those seeking shelter, the second landslide struck. It was then that Neethu sent a voice message to the hospital where she worked. By the time rescuers arrived, Neethu and five others in the house were buried. Neethu's words, revealing the horror of the natural disaster and human helplessness, remain an unforgettable scar of the Mundakkai-Chooralmala tragedy.

Shaija

One of the main challenges in the initial days of the disaster was identifying the bodies. Shaija, a social worker, helped identify the bodies that filled the Meppady Community Health Center, despite having lost many loved ones. For 11 consecutive days, Shaija identified over a hundred bodies. She is also a former member of the Meppady Grama Panchayat.

Hani

Hani's story is one of incredible survival. This tenth-grader, who lost his parents and siblings in the disaster, supported his grandmother and survived. Hani's bravery has already earned him several recognitions.

Mubeena

Mubeena is a living testament to the landslide's devastation. She suffered severe injuries and lost her two children and father-in-law. She continues to receive treatment at various hospitals.

Anoop Thomas

Anoop Thomas, a forest department officer, heroically rescued children from the Soochipara Falls, which were flooded after the landslide. The visuals of his rescue became emblematic of the rescue operations. Anoop and his team bravely entered the falls to save the stranded tribal children.

PTA Mundakkai

The Mundakkai LP School, a beacon of light for the village, where generations played and learned, was destroyed in the disaster. The teachers and parents of this school, known for its wonderful teacher-student relationships, earned Kerala's love and respect for their tireless efforts in the aftermath.

PTA Vellarimala

The Vellarimala Higher Secondary School, located at the foot of Wayanad's highest peak, partially withstood the landslide that devastated Puthumala, Mundakkai, and Chooralmala, saving a part of Chooralmala and numerous lives. Kerala witnessed the students of Vellarimala expressing their poignant experiences at the State School Arts Festival.

Chooralmala Karunya Rescue

This rescue team, based in Chooralmala for years, was among the first to respond to the disaster. Naseer, the coordinator of Karunya Rescue, also lost his life. They were also active during the 2019 Puthumala landslide.

900 Kandi Drivers

These jeep drivers were among the first to reach the disaster zone and transport survivors to hospitals. They played a similar role during the 2019 Puthumala landslide.

Honoring those who provided commendable service in the disaster zone

Nooruddin - Chooralmala Ward Member

Nooruddin arrived to evacuate people from vulnerable areas. He was also trapped in Mundakkai during the landslide and was the first to share information about the disaster through mobile video. He was also active during the Puthumala disaster.

Sukumaran, Attamala Ward Member

Despite his own house being at risk, Sukumaran joined the rescue efforts and provided accurate information about the affected area to the army and media.

Babu, Meppady Panchayat President (Mundekkai Ward Member)

Babu led the evacuation efforts. The day before the disaster, he and his team relocated several people, including those from tribal colonies in Puthumala, to a relief camp at Vellarimala School, saving lives.

People's Action Committee

This committee, formed by the disaster victims, demands faster rehabilitation and brings the victims' issues to the attention of authorities. They protested against discrepancies in the beneficiary list.

Janashabdam Action Committee

This committee works for the protection and rehabilitation of all disaster victims in three wards.

The Wayanad disaster revealed Kerala's collective goodness. People united beyond caste, religion, and politics. DYFI, White Guards, Seva Bharati, Youth Congress, and numerous government and private agencies, along with countless individuals, worked together in rescue and relief efforts. Panchayat members and various action committees guided and supported the recovery of the devastated region.

Latest Videos