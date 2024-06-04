Thiruvananthapuram Election Results 2024 LIVE: MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar leads by 1646 votes

Thiruvananthapuram Election Results 2024 LIVE: The constituency will witness a tough battle between sitting Congress MP Shashi Tharoor and Union Minister and NDA candidate Rajeev Chandrasekhar.

One of the most sought-after constituencies in Kerala was Thiruvananthapuram with Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar contesting for the first time on a BJP ticket against the rival Shashi Tharoor. The Thiruvananthapuram constituency recorded a voter turnout of 66.43%. The counting of votes began at 8 am on Tuesday (June 04).

Initial Trends:

MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar leads by 1646 votes at 10.20 am.

2024 Elections:

Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar is representing the BJP in the Thiruvananthapuram constituency, where he will face strong competition from CPI's candidate Pannian Ravindran. Ravindran aims to reclaim the seat lost to Shashi Tharoor in the previous three elections. Despite initially expressing disinterest in contesting, Pannian yielded to the party's insistence. Shashi Tharoor, who has been representing the constituency for the Congress since 2009, remains a prominent contender in the race.

2019 Elections:

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Congress candidate Shashi Tharoor emerged victorious in Thiruvananthapuram with a significant majority of 99,989 votes. The BJP candidate, Kummanam Rajasekharan, secured the second position with 316,142 votes, while the CPI candidate, C Divakaran, trailed behind in third place with 258,556 votes.

In the final stages of vote counting, Shashi Tharoor secured a clear lead in the Thiruvananthapuram constituency, where the BJP and Congress were engaged in a closely contested battle. Additionally, Thiruvananthapuram district recorded the lowest voter turnout among all the districts.



