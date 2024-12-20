Shafeeq murder attempt case: Kerala court finds victim's father, stepmother guilty of crime

A court in Idukki has found Sherif and his wife Anisha guilty of attempting to murder Sherif's 5-year-old son Shafeeq in 2013. The child suffered severe injuries and brain damage, but recovered after years of treatment.

Idukki: 11 years after an incident of attempted murder of five-year-old Shafeeq in Kumily, a court here has found both accused, Shereef-victim's father and step mother Aneesha, guilty of the crime. The verdict was pronounced by Idukki First Class Additional Magistrate Court.

The case centers on the brutal assault and starvation of Shafeeq, which took place on July 15, 2013. The child was admitted to a private hospital in Kattappana following the attack, which caused severe injuries. As there were no eyewitnesses to the assault, the prosecution built its case using medical and circumstantial evidence. After years of treatment, Shafeeq managed to recover, but the brain injury he suffered significantly impacted his mental development.

Ragini, a nurse who has been caring for Shafeeq over the past 11 years, emotionally expressed that Shafeeq had finally received justice with the court’s decision.

Aneesha faces charges under Section 307 (attempted murder) and the Juvenile Justice Act, while Sherif is charged under Section 326 (causing grievous injury). The prosecution has argued for the maximum punishment for both accused and the court is expected to announce the sentence for Shereef and Aneesha soon.

