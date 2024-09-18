Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Party policies cannot be implemented within Kerala's current governance framework, says CPM secretary Govindan

    CPIM State Secretary M.V. Govindan said that party policies can't be implemented within Kerala's current governance framework. He's on a week-long Australia trip, attending events in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, and Perth, after paying respects to late General Secretary Sitaram Yechury. 

    Author
    Deepu Mohan
    First Published Sep 18, 2024, 4:53 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 18, 2024, 4:53 PM IST

    Melbourne: Communist Party of India (Marxist) State Secretary M.V. Govindan has stated that the party's policies cannot be implemented within Kerala's current governance framework. Speaking to YouTubers during his visit to Australia, Govindan emphasized that the state government operates within a constitutional framework that manages the police and governance system.

    Govindan's one-week foreign tour with his family comes after paying condolences to the late General Secretary Sitaram Yechury. He will attend various events in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, and Perth, including cultural meeting and family gathering of 'Navodaya', a pro-left expatriate organization, where he is the chief guest.


    The visit has drawn comparisons to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's recent trip, which faced criticism due to its timing after Kodiyeri Balakrishnan's passing. However, the CPIM defended Govindan's trip, stating it followed the mourning period and was for a party event.


    Govindan's visit coincides with internal party discussions on finding Yechury's successor and temporary General Secretary.
     

