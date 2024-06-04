Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Palakkad Election Results 2024 LIVE: UDF's VK Sreekandan leads by 15830 votes in Palakkad

    Palakkad Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE: Palakkad Lok Sabha seat witnesses a competitive race as VK Sreekandan seeks re-election for Congress. CPM counters with A Vijayaraghavan while NDA's candidate is C Krishnakumar.

    PALAKKAD kerala lok sabha elections results 2024 winning candidates C krishnakumar, A Vijayaraghavan, VK Sreekandan anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jun 4, 2024, 6:05 AM IST

    The Palakkad Lok Sabha constituency is poised for another intense battle in the 2024 elections, with Congress's VK Sreekandan seeking to defend his victory from 2019. Sreekandan's previous success in defeating CPI(M)'s MB Rajesh for a second consecutive term underscores the significance of this constituency in the political landscape. The counting of votes began at 8 am. 

    Initial trends:

    UDF's VK Sreekandan leads by 15830 votes in Palakkad.

    2024 Elections: 

    In Kerala's Palakkad Lok Sabha constituency, the Congress is banking on the re-nomination of incumbent MP VK Sreekandan to secure another victory. Sreekandan, who defeated MB Rajesh in 2019, is once again the UDF candidate. Meanwhile, the CPM has introduced Central Committee member A Vijayaraghavan as their candidate, aiming to reclaim the constituency. The NDA fielded C Krishnakumar in Palakkad. The electoral battle is set to be intense, with both sides putting forth strong candidates and strategies to win over the voters. Palakkad recorded a voter turnout of 72.68% after polling on April 26.

    2019 Elections:

    In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, MB Rajesh's vote share in Palakkad decreased from 45.36% to 39.17% compared to the previous elections, despite an increase in the total number of voters from 910,322 to 1,323,010. Rajesh received fewer votes, securing 387,637 votes in 2019 compared to 412,897 votes in 2014. In the 2014 elections, Rajesh won the constituency with a substantial margin of 105,300 votes. However, he ultimately lost to VK Sreekandan of the UDF in 2019, marking a significant shift in the constituency's political landscape.
     

    Last Updated Jun 4, 2024, 10:18 AM IST
