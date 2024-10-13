Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    National child rights body's directive to stop state funding to madrassas will not affect Kerala; Here's how

    The NCPCR's directive to dissolve madrassa boards will not impact Kerala, as the state has no government-funded madrassa boards or salaried teachers. Support for madrassa teachers relies solely on a welfare fund financed by their own contributions, with no involvement from the government.

    National child rights body's directive to stop state funding to madrassas will not affect Kerala; Here's how anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Oct 13, 2024, 2:46 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 13, 2024, 2:46 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) directive to dissolve madrassa boards will not impact Kerala, confirmed authorities. The state does not have any madrassa boards that receive government funding, and no madrassa teachers are on government payrolls. Consequently, the NCPCR's directive is inapplicable to Kerala. The directive is aimed specifically at madrassas operating under government-aided madrassa education boards.

    SFIO records statement of Veena Vijayan, daughter of Kerala CM in CMRL monthly pay-off case in Chennai

    In Kerala, the only support available for madrassa teachers comes from a welfare fund financed through monthly contributions from the teachers themselves, which is utilized to provide pensions. The government does not provide salaries to madrassa teachers. Both madrassa management and teachers participate in this welfare fund and are obligated to contribute financially. 

    When the welfare fund was created, the government contributed a corpus fund, but no additional financial assistance has been provided since then. Madrassas in Kerala operate under local mosque committees (mahall committees), and there are worries that rumors may circulate about potential closures of these madrassas. Consequently, the government may implement necessary measures to manage the situation.

    Kerala differs from many North Indian states regarding this issue. In Kerala, children are provided with formal education through the public education system. In contrast, several North Indian states, such as Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Bihar, and Jharkhand, face challenges in accessing public education, resulting in a greater reliance on madrassas for educational opportunities.

    In Uttar Pradesh, some madrassas have been in operation for more than 120 years, currently serving approximately 1.7 million students. Out of these, 16,500 madrassas are officially recognized by the government, and around 500 receive government funding.

    In its recent report titled "Guardians of Faith or Oppressors of Rights?", the NCPCR highlighted that religious institutions functioning outside the scope of the Right to Education (RTE) Act, 2009, have a negative effect.

    Although Articles 29 and 30 of the Indian Constitution safeguard the rights of minorities to maintain their culture and establish educational institutions, the NCPCR argues that these provisions have unintentionally resulted in discrimination against children in madrassas. As a consequence, these children often miss out on the formal education required by the RTE Act.

    The report noted that although madrassas primarily concentrate on religious education, many of them lack essential elements of formal education, including adequate infrastructure, qualified teachers, and a structured academic curriculum. The NCPCR reported that a significant number of Muslim children are out of school, estimating that approximately 1.2 crore Muslim children are not receiving formal education, based on UDISE 2021-22 data.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    SFIO records statement of Veena Vijayan, daughter of Kerala CM in CMRL monthly pay-off case in Chennai anr

    SFIO records statement of Veena Vijayan, daughter of Kerala CM in CMRL monthly pay-off case in Chennai

    Kerala lottery 2024 Pooja Bumper BR-100: First prize is Rs 12 crore; Check prize structure, ticket cost and more anr

    Kerala lottery Pooja Bumper BR-100: First prize is Rs 12 crore; Check prize structure, ticket cost and more

    Kerala Lottery Results Akshaya AK-672 October 13 2024: Check winning ticket, prize money and more anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Akshaya AK-672 October 13 2024: Who will win the first prize of Rs 70 lakh?

    Kerala Rain Update: IMD warns of heavy rainfall with thunder and lightning; yellow alert in 7 districts on october 13 anr

    Kerala Rain Update: IMD warns of heavy rainfall with thunder and lightning; yellow alert in 7 districts

    Kerala: Tamil Nadu man dies after falling from train at Kozhikode railway station; one held anr

    Tamil Nadu man dies after falling from train in Kerala's Kozhikode railway station; one held

    Recent Stories

    Kareena Kapoor Khan displays 'Royality' as she looks stunning in purple lehenga RKK

    Kareena Kapoor Khan displays 'Royality' as she looks stunning in purple lehenga

    Deeply saddened by Haryana election loss says AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge vkp

    'Deeply saddened by Haryana election loss': AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge

    Reliance launches updated JioFinance app for Android and iOS; Check what's new? gcw

    Reliance launches updated JioFinance app for Android and iOS; Check what's new?

    cricket India vs Australia Womens T20 World Cup Clash scr

    Women's T20 World Cup: India vs Australia preview

    Lawrence Bishnoi gang claims Baba Siddique murder, sends Salman Khan a message

    Baba Siddique Murder: Bishnoi Gang claims responsibility, sends Salman Khan a message

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon