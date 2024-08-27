Mass resignation in AMMA after sexual misconduct allegations in Malayalam film industry

The Hema Committee report has caused major disruption within the Malayalam actors' association AMMA, leading to the resignation of all members, including Mohanlal, and the dissolution of the governing body on Tuesday (Aug 27).

Kochi: The Hema Committee report has led to significant upheaval within the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) due to sexual misconduct disclosures in the film industry. All members, including Mohanlal, have resigned, and the existing AMMA governing body was dissolved on Tuesday (Aug 27).

Ranjith to seek anticipatory bail after police register FIR over Sreelekha Mitra's sexual assault allegations

Following the Hema Committee report and the subsequent increase in complaints about abuses in the film industry, there has been significant discord within AMMA. Some members are demanding the removal of the accused Joint Secretary, Babu Raj. There is also strong pressure to seek explanations from AMMA members who are implicated in sexual allegations. The demand for these actions is reportedly being driven primarily by female members of AMMA.

It was announced yesterday that the AMMA Executive Meeting scheduled for today has been postponed. The official reason for the delay is that actor and AMMA President Mohanlal cannot attend in person, as he is currently in Chennai. The meeting was rescheduled because Mohanlal had requested to be present himself. AMMA officials have indicated that a new date will be set soon, but additional confusion has arisen in the interim.

Disputes among actors in a WhatsApp group, divided into two factions, led to AMMA President Mohanlal's announcement of the dissolution of the governing body and his resignation as President. In today's discussions, young actors, including Prithviraj, along with actor and AMMA Vice President Jagadish, took a stand. Their decision to move towards a public response prompted the AMMA President to announce his resignation.

Last day, actor Prithviraj made a public statement criticising AMMA, saying that the organization's stance is weak. He emphasized that if a power group exists within AMMA, it should be dismantled, and one cannot dismiss its existence simply because he has not experienced it himself. Prithviraj asserted that those holding positions should step down if they face allegations. He called for AMMA to adopt a strong stance and stressed the need for a unified organizational structure. He also added that boycotts and bans should not be imposed in the film industry.

Before declaring his resignation in the WhatsApp group, Mohanlal discussed with Mammootty. Mohanlal, emotionally distressed, acknowledged the severe crisis they are facing. Young actors have insisted that the new governing body be properly selected.

Mohanlal Resigns:

"Following the release of the Hema Committee report and the sexual allegations faced by some officials in the AMMA organization as reported by social, visual, and print media, the current governing body of AMMA is resigning, acknowledging its moral responsibility. A general meeting will be held, and a new governing body will be elected within two months. In the meantime, the current governing body will continue temporarily to ensure that the benefits provided by AMMA, such as financial aid and health support, are delivered without disruption to its deserving members, and to coordinate office operations until the general meeting."

"We hold hopeful expectations for a new leadership that will renew and strengthen AMMA. Thank you to everyone for their feedback, criticism, and corrections".

"Truth will prevail": Minu Muneer to take legal action against Mukesh, Jayasurya, others for sexual misconduct

Latest Videos